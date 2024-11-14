Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.11.2024
PR Newswire
14.11.2024 18:48 Uhr
Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 14

FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES PLC (the 'Company')

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Board of the Company announces that it has bought into Treasury

Number of shares repurchased:

12,088

Date of transaction:

14 November 2024

Average share price paid per share (GBp):

500.300

Lowest share price paid per share (GBp):

500.000

Highest share price paid per share (GBp):

502.000

Following this transaction the Company has:

Issued Share Capital:

75,580,889

Total Shares held in Treasury:

5,683,464

Total Voting Rights:

69,897,425

Notes:

1. The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

2. The Company's issued share capital held in Treasury attract no voting rights.

Contact:

George Bayer

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

020 7961 4240


