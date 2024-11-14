Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 14.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Investment in die Zukunft: Absoluter Geheimtipp - diese Aktie beschleunigt deine Renditechancen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
14.11.24
09:59 Uhr
1,500 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5001,83019:02
Dow Jones News
14.11.2024 18:49 Uhr
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
14-Nov-2024 / 17:16 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
14 November 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               14 November 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      123,716 
Highest price paid per share:         130.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          126.50p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 128.2552p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 331,551,513 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (331,551,513) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      128.2552p                    123,716

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
252              128.00          09:59:30         00310546264TRLO1     XLON 
195              128.00          10:00:13         00310546435TRLO1     XLON 
833              128.00          10:03:39         00310546526TRLO1     XLON 
3180              128.00          10:03:39         00310546527TRLO1     XLON 
400              128.00          10:10:54         00310546682TRLO1     XLON 
536              128.00          10:10:54         00310546683TRLO1     XLON 
300              128.00          10:11:48         00310546689TRLO1     XLON 
800              128.00          10:19:00         00310546816TRLO1     XLON 
270              128.00          10:19:45         00310546836TRLO1     XLON 
718              127.50          10:25:04         00310546934TRLO1     XLON 
67               127.50          10:25:08         00310546944TRLO1     XLON 
785              127.50          10:25:08         00310546945TRLO1     XLON 
356              127.50          10:25:08         00310546946TRLO1     XLON 
362              127.50          10:25:08         00310546947TRLO1     XLON 
852              127.50          10:25:08         00310546948TRLO1     XLON 
1615              127.50          10:30:08         00310547085TRLO1     XLON 
414              127.50          10:30:17         00310547090TRLO1     XLON 
1200              127.50          10:35:26         00310547202TRLO1     XLON 
947              127.50          10:35:26         00310547203TRLO1     XLON 
800              127.50          10:35:58         00310547236TRLO1     XLON 
770              127.50          10:35:58         00310547237TRLO1     XLON 
947              127.50          10:35:58         00310547238TRLO1     XLON 
769              127.50          10:35:58         00310547239TRLO1     XLON 
3255              127.50          10:36:07         00310547247TRLO1     XLON 
72               127.50          10:36:10         00310547248TRLO1     XLON 
3301              127.50          10:36:10         00310547249TRLO1     XLON 
86               127.50          10:39:55         00310547313TRLO1     XLON 
1000              127.50          10:39:55         00310547314TRLO1     XLON 
478              127.50          10:44:59         00310547442TRLO1     XLON 
369              128.50          11:22:01         00310548680TRLO1     XLON 
791              128.50          12:53:33         00310551898TRLO1     XLON 
802              128.00          12:53:43         00310551901TRLO1     XLON 
1604              128.00          12:53:43         00310551902TRLO1     XLON 
489              128.00          12:53:45         00310551908TRLO1     XLON 
502              128.00          12:53:45         00310551909TRLO1     XLON 
787              127.50          12:53:47         00310551910TRLO1     XLON 
359              127.50          12:59:53         00310552069TRLO1     XLON 
428              127.50          12:59:53         00310552070TRLO1     XLON 
359              127.50          13:01:31         00310552106TRLO1     XLON 
428              127.50          13:01:31         00310552107TRLO1     XLON 
839              127.50          13:31:27         00310552948TRLO1     XLON 
58               127.00          13:31:42         00310552950TRLO1     XLON 
718              127.00          13:31:42         00310552951TRLO1     XLON 
778              126.50          13:41:21         00310553187TRLO1     XLON 
778              126.50          13:41:21         00310553188TRLO1     XLON 
2993              126.50          13:41:21         00310553189TRLO1     XLON 
771              126.50          13:41:21         00310553190TRLO1     XLON 
213              128.00          13:49:32         00310553403TRLO1     XLON 
2468              128.00          13:49:42         00310553408TRLO1     XLON 
13               128.00          13:49:42         00310553409TRLO1     XLON 
215              128.00          13:49:43         00310553410TRLO1     XLON 
85               128.00          13:51:49         00310553445TRLO1     XLON 
752              128.00          13:51:49         00310553446TRLO1     XLON 
775              128.00          14:02:35         00310553677TRLO1     XLON 
11721             128.00          14:02:35         00310553678TRLO1     XLON 
801              128.00          14:03:59         00310553705TRLO1     XLON 
3000              128.00          14:04:00         00310553706TRLO1     XLON 
1015              128.00          14:04:00         00310553707TRLO1     XLON 
8206              128.00          14:04:00         00310553708TRLO1     XLON 
899              128.00          14:04:40         00310553726TRLO1     XLON 
109              128.00          14:04:54         00310553732TRLO1     XLON 
183              128.00          14:04:54         00310553733TRLO1     XLON 
610              128.00          14:04:54         00310553734TRLO1     XLON 
873              128.00          14:05:13         00310553742TRLO1     XLON 
852              128.00          14:05:46         00310553749TRLO1     XLON 
840              128.00          14:08:20         00310553828TRLO1     XLON 
840              128.00          14:16:59         00310554417TRLO1     XLON 
849              128.00          14:17:30         00310554425TRLO1     XLON 
851              128.00          14:17:57         00310554435TRLO1     XLON 
840              128.00          14:23:34         00310554650TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 14, 2024 12:16 ET (17:16 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

841              127.50          14:26:00         00310554691TRLO1     XLON 
840              127.50          14:26:00         00310554692TRLO1     XLON 
840              127.50          14:26:00         00310554693TRLO1     XLON 
833              127.50          14:26:49         00310554716TRLO1     XLON 
700              127.50          14:27:07         00310554720TRLO1     XLON 
140              127.50          14:27:07         00310554721TRLO1     XLON 
824              127.50          14:46:23         00310555317TRLO1     XLON 
211              128.00          14:50:56         00310555523TRLO1     XLON 
3024              128.00          14:50:56         00310555524TRLO1     XLON 
24               128.00          14:50:56         00310555525TRLO1     XLON 
48               128.00          14:50:56         00310555526TRLO1     XLON 
7               128.00          14:50:56         00310555527TRLO1     XLON 
971              128.00          14:50:56         00310555528TRLO1     XLON 
790              128.00          15:17:06         00310556504TRLO1     XLON 
68               128.00          15:17:06         00310556505TRLO1     XLON 
722              128.00          15:17:06         00310556506TRLO1     XLON 
790              128.00          15:17:06         00310556507TRLO1     XLON 
504              128.50          15:17:06         00310556508TRLO1     XLON 
579              128.50          15:17:06         00310556509TRLO1     XLON 
324              128.50          15:17:06         00310556510TRLO1     XLON 
353              128.50          15:17:06         00310556511TRLO1     XLON 
524              128.50          15:17:06         00310556512TRLO1     XLON 
383              129.50          15:47:37         00310557628TRLO1     XLON 
1745              129.50          15:47:37         00310557629TRLO1     XLON 
76               129.50          15:50:05         00310557759TRLO1     XLON 
3428              129.50          15:50:40         00310557784TRLO1     XLON 
522              129.50          15:50:40         00310557785TRLO1     XLON 
4048              129.00          15:51:06         00310557789TRLO1     XLON 
128              129.50          15:51:06         00310557790TRLO1     XLON 
256              129.50          15:51:06         00310557791TRLO1     XLON 
566              129.50          15:51:06         00310557792TRLO1     XLON 
531              129.50          15:51:06         00310557793TRLO1     XLON 
115              129.50          15:51:06         00310557794TRLO1     XLON 
1542              129.50          15:51:06         00310557795TRLO1     XLON 
521              129.50          15:51:06         00310557796TRLO1     XLON 
349              129.50          15:51:06         00310557797TRLO1     XLON 
1385              129.50          15:51:06         00310557798TRLO1     XLON 
178              129.50          15:51:15         00310557805TRLO1     XLON 
356              129.50          15:51:15         00310557806TRLO1     XLON 
3196              129.50          16:04:17         00310558284TRLO1     XLON 
6924              130.00          16:15:37         00310558792TRLO1     XLON 
23               130.00          16:15:37         00310558793TRLO1     XLON 
323              130.00          16:15:37         00310558794TRLO1     XLON 
997              130.00          16:15:37         00310558795TRLO1     XLON 
2513              129.50          16:15:37         00310558796TRLO1     XLON 
799              129.50          16:15:37         00310558797TRLO1     XLON 
1656              129.50          16:16:32         00310558869TRLO1     XLON 
776              129.50          16:16:45         00310558896TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  359245 
EQS News ID:  2030585 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2030585&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 14, 2024 12:16 ET (17:16 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.