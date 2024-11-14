Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 14-Nov-2024 / 17:16 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 14 November 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 14 November 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 123,716 Highest price paid per share: 130.00p Lowest price paid per share: 126.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 128.2552p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 331,551,513 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (331,551,513) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 128.2552p 123,716

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 252 128.00 09:59:30 00310546264TRLO1 XLON 195 128.00 10:00:13 00310546435TRLO1 XLON 833 128.00 10:03:39 00310546526TRLO1 XLON 3180 128.00 10:03:39 00310546527TRLO1 XLON 400 128.00 10:10:54 00310546682TRLO1 XLON 536 128.00 10:10:54 00310546683TRLO1 XLON 300 128.00 10:11:48 00310546689TRLO1 XLON 800 128.00 10:19:00 00310546816TRLO1 XLON 270 128.00 10:19:45 00310546836TRLO1 XLON 718 127.50 10:25:04 00310546934TRLO1 XLON 67 127.50 10:25:08 00310546944TRLO1 XLON 785 127.50 10:25:08 00310546945TRLO1 XLON 356 127.50 10:25:08 00310546946TRLO1 XLON 362 127.50 10:25:08 00310546947TRLO1 XLON 852 127.50 10:25:08 00310546948TRLO1 XLON 1615 127.50 10:30:08 00310547085TRLO1 XLON 414 127.50 10:30:17 00310547090TRLO1 XLON 1200 127.50 10:35:26 00310547202TRLO1 XLON 947 127.50 10:35:26 00310547203TRLO1 XLON 800 127.50 10:35:58 00310547236TRLO1 XLON 770 127.50 10:35:58 00310547237TRLO1 XLON 947 127.50 10:35:58 00310547238TRLO1 XLON 769 127.50 10:35:58 00310547239TRLO1 XLON 3255 127.50 10:36:07 00310547247TRLO1 XLON 72 127.50 10:36:10 00310547248TRLO1 XLON 3301 127.50 10:36:10 00310547249TRLO1 XLON 86 127.50 10:39:55 00310547313TRLO1 XLON 1000 127.50 10:39:55 00310547314TRLO1 XLON 478 127.50 10:44:59 00310547442TRLO1 XLON 369 128.50 11:22:01 00310548680TRLO1 XLON 791 128.50 12:53:33 00310551898TRLO1 XLON 802 128.00 12:53:43 00310551901TRLO1 XLON 1604 128.00 12:53:43 00310551902TRLO1 XLON 489 128.00 12:53:45 00310551908TRLO1 XLON 502 128.00 12:53:45 00310551909TRLO1 XLON 787 127.50 12:53:47 00310551910TRLO1 XLON 359 127.50 12:59:53 00310552069TRLO1 XLON 428 127.50 12:59:53 00310552070TRLO1 XLON 359 127.50 13:01:31 00310552106TRLO1 XLON 428 127.50 13:01:31 00310552107TRLO1 XLON 839 127.50 13:31:27 00310552948TRLO1 XLON 58 127.00 13:31:42 00310552950TRLO1 XLON 718 127.00 13:31:42 00310552951TRLO1 XLON 778 126.50 13:41:21 00310553187TRLO1 XLON 778 126.50 13:41:21 00310553188TRLO1 XLON 2993 126.50 13:41:21 00310553189TRLO1 XLON 771 126.50 13:41:21 00310553190TRLO1 XLON 213 128.00 13:49:32 00310553403TRLO1 XLON 2468 128.00 13:49:42 00310553408TRLO1 XLON 13 128.00 13:49:42 00310553409TRLO1 XLON 215 128.00 13:49:43 00310553410TRLO1 XLON 85 128.00 13:51:49 00310553445TRLO1 XLON 752 128.00 13:51:49 00310553446TRLO1 XLON 775 128.00 14:02:35 00310553677TRLO1 XLON 11721 128.00 14:02:35 00310553678TRLO1 XLON 801 128.00 14:03:59 00310553705TRLO1 XLON 3000 128.00 14:04:00 00310553706TRLO1 XLON 1015 128.00 14:04:00 00310553707TRLO1 XLON 8206 128.00 14:04:00 00310553708TRLO1 XLON 899 128.00 14:04:40 00310553726TRLO1 XLON 109 128.00 14:04:54 00310553732TRLO1 XLON 183 128.00 14:04:54 00310553733TRLO1 XLON 610 128.00 14:04:54 00310553734TRLO1 XLON 873 128.00 14:05:13 00310553742TRLO1 XLON 852 128.00 14:05:46 00310553749TRLO1 XLON 840 128.00 14:08:20 00310553828TRLO1 XLON 840 128.00 14:16:59 00310554417TRLO1 XLON 849 128.00 14:17:30 00310554425TRLO1 XLON 851 128.00 14:17:57 00310554435TRLO1 XLON 840 128.00 14:23:34 00310554650TRLO1 XLON

841 127.50 14:26:00 00310554691TRLO1 XLON 840 127.50 14:26:00 00310554692TRLO1 XLON 840 127.50 14:26:00 00310554693TRLO1 XLON 833 127.50 14:26:49 00310554716TRLO1 XLON 700 127.50 14:27:07 00310554720TRLO1 XLON 140 127.50 14:27:07 00310554721TRLO1 XLON 824 127.50 14:46:23 00310555317TRLO1 XLON 211 128.00 14:50:56 00310555523TRLO1 XLON 3024 128.00 14:50:56 00310555524TRLO1 XLON 24 128.00 14:50:56 00310555525TRLO1 XLON 48 128.00 14:50:56 00310555526TRLO1 XLON 7 128.00 14:50:56 00310555527TRLO1 XLON 971 128.00 14:50:56 00310555528TRLO1 XLON 790 128.00 15:17:06 00310556504TRLO1 XLON 68 128.00 15:17:06 00310556505TRLO1 XLON 722 128.00 15:17:06 00310556506TRLO1 XLON 790 128.00 15:17:06 00310556507TRLO1 XLON 504 128.50 15:17:06 00310556508TRLO1 XLON 579 128.50 15:17:06 00310556509TRLO1 XLON 324 128.50 15:17:06 00310556510TRLO1 XLON 353 128.50 15:17:06 00310556511TRLO1 XLON 524 128.50 15:17:06 00310556512TRLO1 XLON 383 129.50 15:47:37 00310557628TRLO1 XLON 1745 129.50 15:47:37 00310557629TRLO1 XLON 76 129.50 15:50:05 00310557759TRLO1 XLON 3428 129.50 15:50:40 00310557784TRLO1 XLON 522 129.50 15:50:40 00310557785TRLO1 XLON 4048 129.00 15:51:06 00310557789TRLO1 XLON 128 129.50 15:51:06 00310557790TRLO1 XLON 256 129.50 15:51:06 00310557791TRLO1 XLON 566 129.50 15:51:06 00310557792TRLO1 XLON 531 129.50 15:51:06 00310557793TRLO1 XLON 115 129.50 15:51:06 00310557794TRLO1 XLON 1542 129.50 15:51:06 00310557795TRLO1 XLON 521 129.50 15:51:06 00310557796TRLO1 XLON 349 129.50 15:51:06 00310557797TRLO1 XLON 1385 129.50 15:51:06 00310557798TRLO1 XLON 178 129.50 15:51:15 00310557805TRLO1 XLON 356 129.50 15:51:15 00310557806TRLO1 XLON 3196 129.50 16:04:17 00310558284TRLO1 XLON 6924 130.00 16:15:37 00310558792TRLO1 XLON 23 130.00 16:15:37 00310558793TRLO1 XLON 323 130.00 16:15:37 00310558794TRLO1 XLON 997 130.00 16:15:37 00310558795TRLO1 XLON 2513 129.50 16:15:37 00310558796TRLO1 XLON 799 129.50 16:15:37 00310558797TRLO1 XLON 1656 129.50 16:16:32 00310558869TRLO1 XLON 776 129.50 16:16:45 00310558896TRLO1 XLON

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Category Code: POS TIDM: FCH LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 359245 EQS News ID: 2030585 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

