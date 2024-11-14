ClearCOGS: ReFED and Environmental Defense Fund Climate Corps Partner to Advance Sustainability in Restaurant Industry

New Research on Emissions Reductions Through Food Waste Prevention

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2024 / As part of ClearCOGS's commitment to minimizing food waste, the organization hosted an Environmental Defense Fund's (EDF) Climate Corps fellow who authored a groundbreaking report: Quantification of Emissions Savings Based on Food Waste Prevention. The research, led by EDF Climate Corps fellow McKenzie Huneke, PhD candidate at the University of Waterloo, in partnership with ReFED, quantifies emissions reduction restaurants achieved by preventing food waste through ClearCOGS's AI-powered technology.

ClearCOGS EDF and ReFED

The study, highlights how ClearCOGS enables restaurants to reduce food waste by optimizing daily food preparation and quantifies the associated reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. The report found that ClearCOGS helps reduce CO2 equivalent emissions by 2.90 - 4.48 tons per restaurant location, per month.

"We're excited to see data-driven prevention solutions that tackle food waste so effectively. By leveraging AI to optimize food preparation, restaurants are preventing significant greenhouse gas emissions, especially methane," said Angel Veza from ReFED. "Cutting methane is one of the strongest levers we have to slow climate change. This project demonstrates how technology can empower the foodservice industry to meet sustainability goals."

EDF Climate Corps® is an innovative fellowship program that trains talented and passionate graduate students and pairs them with companies and public institutions dedicated to meeting their climate and energy goals.

Huneke's research explores the impact of ClearCOGS's technology on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, water waste, and social-environmental costs. For example, by preventing 380 lbs of food waste per month, typical ClearCOGS customers prevent 1.01 tons of CO2eq emissions and save over 66,000 gallons of water a month.

"This research showcases the incredible environmental potential of AI in foodservice. By helping restaurants make smarter decisions on food preparation, ClearCOGS is not only improving their bottom line but also making a positive impact on the planet," said Huneke.

"ClearCOGS is a vanguard in the space of waste prevention; our solution stops waste before it happens.It's been an honor to partner with EDF and McKenzie Huneke on this project, which has provided overwhelming validation of environmental benefits associated with our tool," said Matt Wampler, CEO of ClearCOGS.

As part of this effort, ClearCOGS plans to introduce an automated emissions calculator, allowing customers to monitor environmental benefits in real time.

About ClearCOGS

ClearCOGS is a leading AI-powered demand planning system for restaurants. ClearCOGS is dedicated to improving operational efficiency and reducing food waste in the foodservice industry.

About ReFED

ReFED is a U.S.-based nonprofit that catalyzes the food system toward evidence-based action to stop wasting food. Our vision is a sustainable, resilient, and inclusive food system that makes the best use of the food we grow. To learn more about solutions to reduce food waste, please visit www.refed.org.

About EDF

One of the world's leading international nonprofit organizations, Environmental Defense Fund creates transformational solutions to the most serious environmental problems. To do so, EDF links science, economics, law, and innovative private-sector partnerships. Connect with us on LinkedIn and X.

Contact Information

Matt Wampler

CEO & Co-Founder

info@clearcogs.com

Kelsey Jobalia

Marketing Manager, ClearCOGS

marketing@clearcogs.com

SOURCE: ClearCOGS

View the original press release on newswire.com.