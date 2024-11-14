GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: GameSquare Holdings Reports Record 2024 Third Quarter Results

Q3 2024 revenue increased 10% YoY vs proforma Q3 23 to a third-quarter record of $26.4 million
Q3 2024 adjusted EBITDA loss improves significantly vs YoY proforma Q3 2023 and QoQ Q2 2024 to $2.2 million, demonstrating continued benefits of growth strategies and cost reduction initiatives
GameSquare expects 2024 to be a record year with annual proforma revenue between $105 - $110 million
FRISCO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2024 / GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME), ("GameSquare", or the "Company"), today announced its financial results for the three and nine-months ended September 30, 2024.
Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare, stated, "GameSquare delivered strong third quarter financial results that were in line with our pre-announcement, and reflect the strategies underway to drive organic sales growth, complete the integration of our recent acquisitions, and build a profitable organization. On a sequential basis, I am encouraged by the 500 basis-point expansion in gross margin, the 11.1% reduction in operating expenses, and the $3.2 million improvement in Adjusted EBITDA."
"We also continue to pursue strategies aimed at strengthening our balance sheet and this morning we further solidified our balance sheet with a new $10 million convertible note with an entity controlled by Matt Kalish. This new capital, combined with over $11 million of cash on our balance sheet at September 30, 2024, provides us with increased flexibility to pay down our existing equity line facility with funds managed by Yorkville Advisors Global L.P. and take advantage of opportunities to accelerate revenue growth in the fourth quarter and beyond."
"Positive momentum is growing across our business as more brands recognize the value of our next generation media platform. Our interconnected media, creative, and technology capabilities continue to provide brands with best-in-class solutions to connect and engage with youth audiences at scale. We expect to end 2024 with record revenue, a record backlog of committed revenue, a higher number of customers on retainer, and a growing pipeline. As a result, we believe 2025 will be a strong year of growth and significantly improved profitability," concluded Mr. Kenna.
Reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to September 30, 2023
Revenue of $26.4 million, compared to $11.5 million
Gross profit of $5.2 million, compared to $2.5 million
Net loss attributable to GameSquare of $5.5 million, compared to a net loss of $5.1 million
Adjusted EBITDA loss of $2.2 million, compared to a loss of $3.9 million
Proforma* results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to September 30, 2023
(unless otherwise noted)
Revenue of $26.4 million, compared to $24.0 million
Gross profit of $5.2 million, compared to $3.4 million
Gross margin of 19.8%, compared to 14.0%
Operating expenses of $8.9 million, or 33.8% of revenue, compared to $13.8 million or 57.4% of revenue last year
Adjusted EBITDA loss of $2.2 million, compared to a loss of $10.4 million last year, and a loss of $5.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and $7.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024
Adjusted EBITDA loss was 8.2% of revenue versus 43.4% of revenue last year, a loss of 18.9% of revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and 33.7% of revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2024
* Proforma financial results includes a full quarter contribution of FaZe Clan in the 2023 period.
Reported results for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to September 30, 2023
Revenue of $72.7 million, compared to $25.7 million
Gross profit of $12.9 million, compared to $6.6 million
Net loss attributable to GameSquare of $22.4 million, compared to a net loss of $13.5 million
Adjusted EBITDA loss of $11.7 million, compared to a loss of $8.8 million
Proforma* results for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to September 30, 2023
Revenue of $78.5 million, compared to $71.2 million
Gross profit of $13.2 million, compared to $12.0 million
Operating expenses of $30.5 million, or 38.9% of revenue, compared to $46.7 million or 65.6% of revenue last year
Adjusted EBITDA loss of $15.5 million, compared to a loss of $34.7 million
Adjusted EBITDA loss was 19.7% of revenue, versus 48.8% of revenue last year
* Proforma financial results includes a full year-to-date contribution of FaZe Clan in the 2024 period, and includes a full year-to-date contribution of Engine and FaZe Clan in the 2023 period.
2024 Annual Guidance
Management expects 2024 annual proforma revenue to be between $105 million to $110 million
2024's annual guidance is based on a proforma basis and includes a full 12 months of contribution from FaZe Clan, which was acquired on March 7, 2024
When comparing the third quarter of 2024 and 2023 results of Faze Clan, the Company has removed approximately $17 million of annualized costs, and expects to remove additional costs during the fourth quarter of 2024
Management anticipates continual quarterly improvements to profitability throughout 2024 supported by sales growth, gross margin improvement, and the benefit of cost saving initiatives
Forward-Looking Information
GameSquare Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
September 30,
December 31,
Assets
Cash
$
11,199,013
$
2,945,373
Restricted cash
-
47,465
Accounts receivable, net
25,559,861
16,459,684
Government remittances
1,311,968
1,665,597
Contingent consideration, current
293,445
207,673
Promissory note receivable, current
341,378
-
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
3,046,798
916,740
Total current assets
41,752,463
22,242,532
Investment
2,673,472
2,673,472
Contingent consideration, non-current
-
293,445
Promissory note receivable
8,987,416
-
Property and equipment, net
455,690
2,464,633
Goodwill
22,783,315
16,303,989
Intangible assets, net
21,706,994
18,574,144
Right-of-use assets
2,743,255
2,159,693
Total assets
$
101,102,605
$
64,711,908
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Accounts payable
$
28,968,243
$
23,493,472
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
13,232,256
5,289,149
Players liability account
-
47,465
Deferred revenue
2,082,235
1,930,028
Current portion of operating lease liability
741,462
367,487
Line of credit
4,321,038
4,518,571
Convertible debt carried at fair value
8,850,282
-
Warrant liability
20,605
102,284
Arbitration reserve
176,416
428,624
Total current liabilities
58,392,537
36,177,080
Convertible debt carried at fair value
-
8,176,928
Operating lease liability
2,234,377
1,994,961
Total liabilities
60,626,914
46,348,969
Commitments and contingencies (Note 14)
Preferred stock (no par value, unlimited shares authorized, zero
shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and
December 31, 2023, respectively)
-
-
Common stock (no par value, unlimited shares authorized,
31,586,409 and 12,989,128 shares issued and outstanding as of
September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)
-
-
Additional paid-in capital
117,883,238
91,915,169
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
241,106
(132,081
)
Non-controlling interest
18,130,467
-
Accumulated deficit
(95,779,120
)
(73,420,149
)
Total shareholders' equity
40,475,691
18,362,939
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
101,102,605
$
64,711,908
GameSquare Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(unaudited)
Three months ended September 30,
Nine months ended September 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenue
$
26,413,226
$
11,501,446
$
72,728,415
$
25,653,411
Cost of revenue
21,171,114
8,989,706
59,858,943
19,074,708
Gross profit
5,242,112
2,511,740
12,869,472
6,578,703
Operating expenses:
General and administrative
6,180,523
4,734,909
18,233,771
11,605,255
Selling and marketing
2,202,182
1,465,378
6,856,774
3,947,100
Research and development
804,258
439,822
2,370,927
1,100,791
Depreciation and amortization
803,687
571,972
2,513,882
1,295,669
Restructuring charges
382,983
92,334
506,829
386,620
Other operating expenses
1,287,223
688,935
3,375,360
2,186,916
Total operating expenses
11,660,856
7,993,350
33,857,543
20,522,351
Loss from continuing operations
(6,418,744
)
(5,481,610
)
(20,988,071
)
(13,943,648
)
Other income (expense), net:
Interest expense
(54,106
)
(209,237
)
(681,491
)
(354,561
)
Loss on debt extinguishment
(1,032,070
)
-
(1,032,070
)
-
Change in fair value of convertible debt carried at fair value
(98,937
)
86,127
357,822
541,136
Change in fair value of warrant liability
26,482
133,216
79,382
1,844,094
Arbitration settlement reserve
113,583
212,234
252,208
951,878
Other income (expense), net
(478
)
(227,201
)
(4,066,022
)
(189,307
)
Total other income (expense), net
(1,045,526
)
(4,861
)
(5,090,171
)
2,793,240
Loss from continuing operations before income taxes
(7,464,270
)
(5,486,471
)
(26,078,242
)
(11,150,408
)
Income tax benefit
-
11,469
-
16,496
Net loss from continuing operations
(7,464,270
)
(5,475,002
)
(26,078,242
)
(11,133,912
)
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations
(145
)
423,303
1,349,738
(2,347,244
)
Net loss
(7,464,415
)
(5,051,699
)
(24,728,504
)
(13,481,156
)
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
1,979,943
-
2,369,533
-
Net loss attributable to attributable to GameSquare Holdings, Inc.
$
(5,484,472
)
$
(5,051,699
)
$
(22,358,971
)
$
(13,481,156
)
Comprehensive loss, net of tax:
Net loss
$
(7,464,415
)
$
(5,051,699
)
$
(24,728,504
)
$
(13,481,156
)
Change in foreign currency translation adjustment
360,004
212,040
373,187
100,687
Comprehensive loss
(7,104,411
)
(4,839,659
)
(24,355,317
)
(13,380,469
)
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interest
1,979,943
-
2,369,533
-
Comprehensive loss
$
(5,124,468
)
$
(4,839,659
)
$
(21,985,784
)
$
(13,380,469
)
Income (loss) per common share attributable to GameSquare
Holdings, Inc. - basic and assuming dilution:
From continuing operations
$
(0.18
)
$
(0.45
)
$
(0.90
)
$
(1.06
)
From discontinued operations
(0.00
)
0.03
0.05
(0.22
)
Loss per common share attributable to GameSquare Holdings,
Inc. - basic and assuming dilution
$
(0.18
)
$
(0.42
)
$
(0.85
)
$
(1.28
)
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted
31,270,253
12,131,409
26,378,453
10,510,845
Management's use of Non-GAAP Measures
This release contains certain financial performance measures, including "EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA," that are not recognized under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP. As a result, these measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. For a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable financial information presented in the Financial Statements in accordance with GAAP, see the section entitled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" below.
We believe EBITDA is a useful measure to assess the performance of the Company as it provides more meaningful operating results by excluding the effects of expenses that are not reflective of our underlying business performance and other one-time or non-recurring expenses. We define "EBITDA" as net income (loss) before (i) depreciation and amortization; (ii) income taxes; and (iii) interest expense.
Adjusted EBITDA
We believe Adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure to assess the performance of the Company as it provides more meaningful operating results by excluding the effects of expenses that are not reflective of our underlying business performance and other one-time or non-recurring expenses. We define "Adjusted EBITDA" as EBITDA adjusted to exclude extraordinary items, non-recurring items and other non-cash items, including, but not limited to (i) share based compensation expense, (ii) transaction costs related to merger and acquisition activities, (iii) arbitration settlement reserves and other non-recurring legal settlement expenses, (iv) restructuring costs, primarily comprised of employee severance resulting from integration of acquired businesses, (v) impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, (vi) gains and losses on extinguishment of debt, (vii) change in fair value of assets and liabilities adjusted to fair value on a quarterly basis, (viii) gains and losses from discontinued operations, and (ix) net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable measure determined under US GAAP is set out below.
Three months ended September 30,
Nine months ended September 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net loss
$
(7,464,415
)
$
(5,051,699
)
$
(24,728,504
)
$
(13,481,156
)
Interest expense
54,106
209,237
681,491
354,561
Income tax benefit
-
(11,469
)
-
(16,496
)
Amortization and depreciation
803,687
571,972
2,513,882
1,295,669
Share-based payments
267,117
405,907
1,288,484
1,288,292
Transaction costs
1,287,223
688,935
3,417,687
2,186,916
Arbitration settlement reserve
(113,583
)
(212,234
)
(252,208
)
(951,878
)
Restructuring costs
382,983
92,334
506,829
386,620
Legal settlement
-
3,381
-
187,105
Loss on extinguishment of debt
1,032,070
-
1,032,070
-
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
-
-
(42,327
)
-
Change in fair value of warrant liability
(26,482
)
(133,216
)
(79,382
)
(1,844,094
)
Change in fair value of convertible debt carried at fair value
98,937
(86,127
)
(357,822
)
(541,136
)
Gain on disposition of subsidiary
-
-
(3,009,891
)
-
Loss on disposition of assets
-
-
3,764,474
-
Loss from discontinued operations
145
(423,303
)
1,660,153
2,347,244
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
1,979,943
-
2,369,533
-
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (adjustment for NCI share of add backs to Adjusted EBITDA)
(467,632
)
-
(467,632
)
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(2,165,901
)
$
(3,946,282
)
$
(11,703,163
)
$
(8,788,353
)
