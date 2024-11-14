GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: GameSquare Holdings Reports Record 2024 Third Quarter Results

Q3 2024 revenue increased 10% YoY vs proforma Q3 23 to a third-quarter record of $26.4 million

Q3 2024 adjusted EBITDA loss improves significantly vs YoY proforma Q3 2023 and QoQ Q2 2024 to $2.2 million, demonstrating continued benefits of growth strategies and cost reduction initiatives

GameSquare expects 2024 to be a record year with annual proforma revenue between $105 - $110 million

GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME), ("GameSquare", or the "Company"), today announced its financial results for the three and nine-months ended September 30, 2024.

Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare, stated, "GameSquare delivered strong third quarter financial results that were in line with our pre-announcement, and reflect the strategies underway to drive organic sales growth, complete the integration of our recent acquisitions, and build a profitable organization. On a sequential basis, I am encouraged by the 500 basis-point expansion in gross margin, the 11.1% reduction in operating expenses, and the $3.2 million improvement in Adjusted EBITDA."

"We also continue to pursue strategies aimed at strengthening our balance sheet and this morning we further solidified our balance sheet with a new $10 million convertible note with an entity controlled by Matt Kalish. This new capital, combined with over $11 million of cash on our balance sheet at September 30, 2024, provides us with increased flexibility to pay down our existing equity line facility with funds managed by Yorkville Advisors Global L.P. and take advantage of opportunities to accelerate revenue growth in the fourth quarter and beyond."

"Positive momentum is growing across our business as more brands recognize the value of our next generation media platform. Our interconnected media, creative, and technology capabilities continue to provide brands with best-in-class solutions to connect and engage with youth audiences at scale. We expect to end 2024 with record revenue, a record backlog of committed revenue, a higher number of customers on retainer, and a growing pipeline. As a result, we believe 2025 will be a strong year of growth and significantly improved profitability," concluded Mr. Kenna.

Reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to September 30, 2023

Revenue of $26.4 million, compared to $11.5 million

Gross profit of $5.2 million, compared to $2.5 million

Net loss attributable to GameSquare of $5.5 million, compared to a net loss of $5.1 million

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $2.2 million, compared to a loss of $3.9 million

Proforma* results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to September 30, 2023

(unless otherwise noted)

Revenue of $26.4 million, compared to $24.0 million

Gross profit of $5.2 million, compared to $3.4 million

Gross margin of 19.8%, compared to 14.0%

Operating expenses of $8.9 million, or 33.8% of revenue, compared to $13.8 million or 57.4% of revenue last year

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $2.2 million, compared to a loss of $10.4 million last year, and a loss of $5.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and $7.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024

Adjusted EBITDA loss was 8.2% of revenue versus 43.4% of revenue last year, a loss of 18.9% of revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and 33.7% of revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2024

* Proforma financial results includes a full quarter contribution of FaZe Clan in the 2023 period.

Reported results for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to September 30, 2023

Revenue of $72.7 million, compared to $25.7 million

Gross profit of $12.9 million, compared to $6.6 million

Net loss attributable to GameSquare of $22.4 million, compared to a net loss of $13.5 million

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $11.7 million, compared to a loss of $8.8 million

Proforma* results for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to September 30, 2023

Revenue of $78.5 million, compared to $71.2 million

Gross profit of $13.2 million, compared to $12.0 million

Operating expenses of $30.5 million, or 38.9% of revenue, compared to $46.7 million or 65.6% of revenue last year

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $15.5 million, compared to a loss of $34.7 million

Adjusted EBITDA loss was 19.7% of revenue, versus 48.8% of revenue last year

* Proforma financial results includes a full year-to-date contribution of FaZe Clan in the 2024 period, and includes a full year-to-date contribution of Engine and FaZe Clan in the 2023 period.

2024 Annual Guidance

Management expects 2024 annual proforma revenue to be between $105 million to $110 million

2024's annual guidance is based on a proforma basis and includes a full 12 months of contribution from FaZe Clan, which was acquired on March 7, 2024

When comparing the third quarter of 2024 and 2023 results of Faze Clan, the Company has removed approximately $17 million of annualized costs, and expects to remove additional costs during the fourth quarter of 2024

Management anticipates continual quarterly improvements to profitability throughout 2024 supported by sales growth, gross margin improvement, and the benefit of cost saving initiatives

Conference Call Details

Justin Kenna, CEO, Lou Schwartz, President, and Mike Munoz CFO are scheduled to host a conference call with the investment community. Analysts and interested investors can join the call via the details below:

Date: November 14, 2024

Time: 4:30 pm ET

Webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=1IFae2yL

Corporate Contact

Lou Schwartz, President

Phone: (216) 464-6400

Email: ir@gamesquare.com

Investor Relations

Andrew Berger

Phone: (216) 464-6400

Email: ir@gamesquare.com

Media Relations

Chelsey Northern / The Untold

Phone: (254) 855-4028

Email: pr@gamesquare.com

About GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

GameSquare's (NASDAQ:GAME) mission is to revolutionize the way brands and game publishers connect with hard-to-reach Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Millennial audiences. Our next generation media, entertainment, and technology capabilities drive compelling outcomes for creators and maximize our brand partners' return on investment. Through our purpose-built platform, we provide award winning marketing and creative services, offer leading data and analytics solutions, and amplify awareness through FaZe Clan, one of the most prominent and influential gaming organizations in the world. With one of the largest gaming media networks in North America, as verified by Comscore, we are reshaping the landscape of digital media and immersive entertainment. GameSquare's largest investors are Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and the Goff family.

To learn more, visit www.gamesquare.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the Company's and FaZe Media's future performance, revenue, growth and profitability; and the Company's and FaZe Media's ability to execute their business plans. These forward-looking statements are provided only to provide information currently available to us and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, assurance or definitive statement of fact or probability. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions which include, but are not limited to: the Company's and FaZe Media's ability to grow their business and being able to execute on their business plans, the Company being able to complete and successfully integrate acquisitions, the Company being able to recognize and capitalize on opportunities and the Company continuing to attract qualified personnel to supports its development requirements. These assumptions, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to achieve its objectives, the Company successfully executing its growth strategy, the ability of the Company to obtain future financings or complete offerings on acceptable terms, failure to leverage the Company's portfolio across entertainment and media platforms, dependence on the Company's key personnel and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. These risk factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company which are discussed in the Company's most recent MD&A. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. GameSquare assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets Cash $ 11,199,013 $ 2,945,373 Restricted cash - 47,465 Accounts receivable, net 25,559,861 16,459,684 Government remittances 1,311,968 1,665,597 Contingent consideration, current 293,445 207,673 Promissory note receivable, current 341,378 - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,046,798 916,740 Total current assets 41,752,463 22,242,532 Investment 2,673,472 2,673,472 Contingent consideration, non-current - 293,445 Promissory note receivable 8,987,416 - Property and equipment, net 455,690 2,464,633 Goodwill 22,783,315 16,303,989 Intangible assets, net 21,706,994 18,574,144 Right-of-use assets 2,743,255 2,159,693 Total assets $ 101,102,605 $ 64,711,908 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Accounts payable $ 28,968,243 $ 23,493,472 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 13,232,256 5,289,149 Players liability account - 47,465 Deferred revenue 2,082,235 1,930,028 Current portion of operating lease liability 741,462 367,487 Line of credit 4,321,038 4,518,571 Convertible debt carried at fair value 8,850,282 - Warrant liability 20,605 102,284 Arbitration reserve 176,416 428,624 Total current liabilities 58,392,537 36,177,080 Convertible debt carried at fair value - 8,176,928 Operating lease liability 2,234,377 1,994,961 Total liabilities 60,626,914 46,348,969 Commitments and contingencies (Note 14) Preferred stock (no par value, unlimited shares authorized, zero

shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and

December 31, 2023, respectively) - - Common stock (no par value, unlimited shares authorized,

31,586,409 and 12,989,128 shares issued and outstanding as of

September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) - - Additional paid-in capital 117,883,238 91,915,169 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 241,106 (132,081 ) Non-controlling interest 18,130,467 - Accumulated deficit (95,779,120 ) (73,420,149 ) Total shareholders' equity 40,475,691 18,362,939 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 101,102,605 $ 64,711,908

GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(unaudited)

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 26,413,226 $ 11,501,446 $ 72,728,415 $ 25,653,411 Cost of revenue 21,171,114 8,989,706 59,858,943 19,074,708 Gross profit 5,242,112 2,511,740 12,869,472 6,578,703 Operating expenses: General and administrative 6,180,523 4,734,909 18,233,771 11,605,255 Selling and marketing 2,202,182 1,465,378 6,856,774 3,947,100 Research and development 804,258 439,822 2,370,927 1,100,791 Depreciation and amortization 803,687 571,972 2,513,882 1,295,669 Restructuring charges 382,983 92,334 506,829 386,620 Other operating expenses 1,287,223 688,935 3,375,360 2,186,916 Total operating expenses 11,660,856 7,993,350 33,857,543 20,522,351 Loss from continuing operations (6,418,744 ) (5,481,610 ) (20,988,071 ) (13,943,648 ) Other income (expense), net: Interest expense (54,106 ) (209,237 ) (681,491 ) (354,561 ) Loss on debt extinguishment (1,032,070 ) - (1,032,070 ) - Change in fair value of convertible debt carried at fair value (98,937 ) 86,127 357,822 541,136 Change in fair value of warrant liability 26,482 133,216 79,382 1,844,094 Arbitration settlement reserve 113,583 212,234 252,208 951,878 Other income (expense), net (478 ) (227,201 ) (4,066,022 ) (189,307 ) Total other income (expense), net (1,045,526 ) (4,861 ) (5,090,171 ) 2,793,240 Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (7,464,270 ) (5,486,471 ) (26,078,242 ) (11,150,408 ) Income tax benefit - 11,469 - 16,496 Net loss from continuing operations (7,464,270 ) (5,475,002 ) (26,078,242 ) (11,133,912 ) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations (145 ) 423,303 1,349,738 (2,347,244 ) Net loss (7,464,415 ) (5,051,699 ) (24,728,504 ) (13,481,156 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest 1,979,943 - 2,369,533 - Net loss attributable to attributable to GameSquare Holdings, Inc. $ (5,484,472 ) $ (5,051,699 ) $ (22,358,971 ) $ (13,481,156 ) Comprehensive loss, net of tax: Net loss $ (7,464,415 ) $ (5,051,699 ) $ (24,728,504 ) $ (13,481,156 ) Change in foreign currency translation adjustment 360,004 212,040 373,187 100,687 Comprehensive loss (7,104,411 ) (4,839,659 ) (24,355,317 ) (13,380,469 ) Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interest 1,979,943 - 2,369,533 - Comprehensive loss $ (5,124,468 ) $ (4,839,659 ) $ (21,985,784 ) $ (13,380,469 ) Income (loss) per common share attributable to GameSquare

Holdings, Inc. - basic and assuming dilution: From continuing operations $ (0.18 ) $ (0.45 ) $ (0.90 ) $ (1.06 ) From discontinued operations (0.00 ) 0.03 0.05 (0.22 ) Loss per common share attributable to GameSquare Holdings,

Inc. - basic and assuming dilution $ (0.18 ) $ (0.42 ) $ (0.85 ) $ (1.28 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 31,270,253 12,131,409 26,378,453 10,510,845

Management's use of Non-GAAP Measures

This release contains certain financial performance measures, including "EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA," that are not recognized under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP. As a result, these measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. For a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable financial information presented in the Financial Statements in accordance with GAAP, see the section entitled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" below.

We believe EBITDA is a useful measure to assess the performance of the Company as it provides more meaningful operating results by excluding the effects of expenses that are not reflective of our underlying business performance and other one-time or non-recurring expenses. We define "EBITDA" as net income (loss) before (i) depreciation and amortization; (ii) income taxes; and (iii) interest expense.

Adjusted EBITDA

We believe Adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure to assess the performance of the Company as it provides more meaningful operating results by excluding the effects of expenses that are not reflective of our underlying business performance and other one-time or non-recurring expenses. We define "Adjusted EBITDA" as EBITDA adjusted to exclude extraordinary items, non-recurring items and other non-cash items, including, but not limited to (i) share based compensation expense, (ii) transaction costs related to merger and acquisition activities, (iii) arbitration settlement reserves and other non-recurring legal settlement expenses, (iv) restructuring costs, primarily comprised of employee severance resulting from integration of acquired businesses, (v) impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, (vi) gains and losses on extinguishment of debt, (vii) change in fair value of assets and liabilities adjusted to fair value on a quarterly basis, (viii) gains and losses from discontinued operations, and (ix) net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable measure determined under US GAAP is set out below.

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net loss $ (7,464,415 ) $ (5,051,699 ) $ (24,728,504 ) $ (13,481,156 ) Interest expense 54,106 209,237 681,491 354,561 Income tax benefit - (11,469 ) - (16,496 ) Amortization and depreciation 803,687 571,972 2,513,882 1,295,669 Share-based payments 267,117 405,907 1,288,484 1,288,292 Transaction costs 1,287,223 688,935 3,417,687 2,186,916 Arbitration settlement reserve (113,583 ) (212,234 ) (252,208 ) (951,878 ) Restructuring costs 382,983 92,334 506,829 386,620 Legal settlement - 3,381 - 187,105 Loss on extinguishment of debt 1,032,070 - 1,032,070 - Change in fair value of contingent consideration - - (42,327 ) - Change in fair value of warrant liability (26,482 ) (133,216 ) (79,382 ) (1,844,094 ) Change in fair value of convertible debt carried at fair value 98,937 (86,127 ) (357,822 ) (541,136 ) Gain on disposition of subsidiary - - (3,009,891 ) - Loss on disposition of assets - - 3,764,474 - Loss from discontinued operations 145 (423,303 ) 1,660,153 2,347,244 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest 1,979,943 - 2,369,533 - Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (adjustment for NCI share of add backs to Adjusted EBITDA) (467,632 ) - (467,632 ) - Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,165,901 ) $ (3,946,282 ) $ (11,703,163 ) $ (8,788,353 )

