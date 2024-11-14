BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Friday release preliminary Q3 numbers for gross domestic product, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. GDP is expected to add 0.2 percent on quarter and 2.5 percent on year after rising 0.7 percent on quarter and 2.9 percent on year in the three months prior.South Korea will provide October figures for imports, exports and trade balance; in September, imports were up 1.7 percent on year and exports rose an annual 4.6 percent for a trade surplus of $3.17 billion.China will release October data for fixed asset investment, industrial production, retail sales and unemployment. FAI is expected to rise 3.5 percent on year, up from 3.4 percent in September. Industrial production is tipped to add an annual 5.5 percent, up from 5.4 percent in the previous month. Sales are seen higher by 3.8 percent on year, up from 3.2 percent a month earlier. The jobless rate is seen steady at 5.1 percent.Malaysia will see Q3 numbers for current account and gross domestic product; in Q2, the current account surplus was MYR300 billion, while GDP expanded 5.9 percent on year.Indonesia will provide October trade data; in September, imports were up 8.55 percent on year and exports rose an annual 6.44 percent for a trade surplus of IDR3.26 billion.Hong Kong will release Q3 data for gross domestic product; in the previous three months, GDP was down 1.1 percent on quarter and up 1.8 percent on year.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX