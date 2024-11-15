Volkswagen faces a critical juncture as negotiations with the IG Metall union intensify ahead of the third round of collective bargaining talks. The automaker is pushing for severe cost-cutting measures, including a 10% wage reduction and bonus eliminations, while the union demands a 7% pay increase and opposes any plant closures or layoffs. This standoff has set the stage for a potential showdown, with IG Metall planning a large-scale demonstration outside the Volkswagen Arena in Wolfsburg on Thursday to amplify their demands. The escalating conflict raises concerns about the company's ability to implement necessary financial reforms while maintaining workforce stability.

Potential Impact on Share Value

Investors are closely monitoring these developments, recognizing that the outcome of the negotiations could significantly influence Volkswagen's financial trajectory. The current impasse and the looming threat of warning strikes starting in December are adding pressure to both sides. While a compromise appears distant, the recent pilot agreement in the broader metal and electrical industry might serve as a blueprint for resolving the dispute at Volkswagen. As tensions mount, the stock market remains cautious, with the company's share price potentially facing volatility in response to the ongoing labor negotiations and their implications for Volkswagen's future profitability and competitiveness.

