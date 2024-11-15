ASML, the leading supplier of lithography systems for the semiconductor industry, reaffirms its ambitious long-term goals despite short-term challenges. The Dutch company aims for annual revenue between 44 and 60 billion euros by 2030, with a targeted gross margin of 56 to 60 percent. This optimistic outlook is rooted in the growing significance of artificial intelligence (AI) and the associated increasing demand for advanced semiconductors. ASML's ability to further develop its EUV technology and expand its lithography portfolio positions it favorably in the AI sector. The stock market responded positively to this news, with ASML shares rising by 4.8 percent.

Market Challenges and Growth Potential

Despite recently lowering its revenue forecast for 2025 due to customer hesitancy, ASML remains confident in its long-term prospects. The company views the ongoing digitalization and advancements in AI technologies as strong growth drivers for the semiconductor industry. Analysts interpret the maintenance of long-term goals as a positive signal, particularly given the current challenging market environment. The possibility of future upward revisions to the forecast, should end-user demand recover, is not ruled out.

