PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Quarterly national accounts from the UK and final inflation from France and Italy are due on Friday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics publishes UK GDP data for the third quarter and industrial output and foreign trade figures for September. The economy is forecast to grow 0.2 percent sequentially after rising 0.5 percent in second quarter.In the meantime, wholesale prices are due from Germany. Economists expect wholesale prices to gain 0.1 percent on month in October, in contrast to the 0.3 percent fall in September.At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE publishes final consumer and harmonized prices for October. Consumer price inflation is seen at 1.2 percent, up from 1.1 percent in September.At 4.00 am ET, consumer and harmonized prices are due from Italy. Inflation is expected to climb to 0.9 percent in October, in line with flash estimate, from 0.7 percent in September.At 5.00 am ET, foreign trade figures are due from Italy. The trade surplus is expected to increase to EUR 2.55 billion in September from EUR 1.43 billion in August.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX