CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.The yen fell to nearly a 4-month low of 156.75 against the U.S. dollar and a 4-day low of 198.45 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 156.25 and 197.89, respectively.Against the euro, the Swiss franc and the NZ dollar, the yen slid to 2-day lows of 165.04, 176.02 and 91.72 from Thursday's closing quotes of 164.53, 175.50 and 91.39, respectively.Against the Australia and the Canadian dollars, the yen edged down to 101.20 and 111.14 from yesterday's closing quotes of 100.81 and 111.12, respectively.If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 158.00 against the greenback, 200.00 against the pound, 167.00 against the euro, 178.00 against the franc, 93.00 against the kiwi, 103.00 against the aussie and 113.00 against the loonie.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX