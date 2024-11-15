Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 15.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Solarbetriebene Krypto-Strategie lässt Aktie an einem Tag um 100% steigen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XE3D | ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 | Ticker-Symbol: DHG
Frankfurt
15.11.24
08:18 Uhr
4,480 Euro
+0,055
+1,24 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,4654,52509:30
Dow Jones News
15.11.2024 08:31 Uhr
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
15-Nov-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Transaction in Own Shares 
ISE: DHG  LSE: DAL 
Dublin and London: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Company"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a 
growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces that on Thursday, 14 November 2024, it 
purchased a total of 112,792 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through 
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, London Branch ("Berenberg"), in accordance with the terms of the share buyback 
programme announced on 15 October 2024 (the "Share Buyback Programme"). 
Date of purchase:                 14/11/2024 
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:   112,792 
Lowest price paid per share (EUR):          4.47 
Highest price paid per share (EUR):         4.53 
Volume weighted average price paid per share (EUR):  4.5126

The Group intends to cancel all of the repurchased shares.

Total voting rights:

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the Ordinary Shares purchased, the Company will have 214,512,374 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with one voting right. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company will therefore be 214,512,374 The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual transactions: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (EUR  Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference  Trading Venue 
purchased           share)         Time)          number 
1,239             4.4650         10:22:13         1J4XA75K1        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
454              4.4650         10:22:13         1J4XA75K2        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,901             4.4650         10:31:15         1J4XA75R4        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
226              4.4750         10:36:35         1J4XA75XV        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
37              4.4800         10:54:00         1J4XA76D0        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
4,131             4.5000         12:02:56         1J4XA77EY        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
582              4.5000         12:02:56         1J4XA77F1        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
247              4.5000         12:50:32         1J4XA78B0        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
372              4.5000         12:52:15         1J4XA78C2        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
64              4.5150         14:18:17         1J4XA7AA5        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
986              4.5150         14:31:51         1J4XA7APL        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
3,272             4.5150         14:35:28         1J4XA7ATN        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,182             4.5150         14:35:28         1J4XA7ATO        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
45              4.5150         14:35:28         1J4XA7ATP        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
3,353             4.5200         14:39:21         1J4XA7B1R        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
3,367             4.5200         14:39:21         1J4XA7B1O        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
3,353             4.5200         14:39:21         1J4XA7B1Q        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
3,364             4.5200         14:39:21         1J4XA7B1P        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
3,581             4.5200         14:39:21         1J4XA7B1W        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
3,581             4.5200         14:39:21         1J4XA7B1X        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,282             4.5100         14:39:23         1J4XA7B26        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,282             4.5100         14:39:23         1J4XA7B27        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,373             4.5000         14:39:27         1J4XA7B2H        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
3,492             4.5150         14:51:43         1J4XA7BMC        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
3,489             4.5150         14:51:43         1J4XA7BMA        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
3,510             4.5150         14:51:43         1J4XA7BMD        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
3,483             4.5150         14:51:43         1J4XA7BMB        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,093             4.5150         14:51:51         1J4XA7BMI        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
522              4.5250         15:09:33         1J4XA7C9U        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
878              4.5250         15:10:07         1J4XA7CAL        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
3,112             4.5250         15:10:07         1J4XA7CAM        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
3,993             4.5250         15:10:07         1J4XA7CAP        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
3,986             4.5250         15:10:07         1J4XA7CAN        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
3,993             4.5250         15:10:07         1J4XA7CAO        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
589              4.5200         15:10:07         1J4XA7CAW        Euronext

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 15, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.