Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 15-Nov-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction in Own Shares ISE: DHG LSE: DAL Dublin and London: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Company"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces that on Thursday, 14 November 2024, it purchased a total of 112,792 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, London Branch ("Berenberg"), in accordance with the terms of the share buyback programme announced on 15 October 2024 (the "Share Buyback Programme"). Date of purchase: 14/11/2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 112,792 Lowest price paid per share (EUR): 4.47 Highest price paid per share (EUR): 4.53 Volume weighted average price paid per share (EUR): 4.5126

The Group intends to cancel all of the repurchased shares.

Total voting rights:

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the Ordinary Shares purchased, the Company will have 214,512,374 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with one voting right. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company will therefore be 214,512,374 The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual transactions:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (EUR Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading Venue purchased share) Time) number 1,239 4.4650 10:22:13 1J4XA75K1 Euronext Dublin 454 4.4650 10:22:13 1J4XA75K2 Euronext Dublin 2,901 4.4650 10:31:15 1J4XA75R4 Euronext Dublin 226 4.4750 10:36:35 1J4XA75XV Euronext Dublin 37 4.4800 10:54:00 1J4XA76D0 Euronext Dublin 4,131 4.5000 12:02:56 1J4XA77EY Euronext Dublin 582 4.5000 12:02:56 1J4XA77F1 Euronext Dublin 247 4.5000 12:50:32 1J4XA78B0 Euronext Dublin 372 4.5000 12:52:15 1J4XA78C2 Euronext Dublin 64 4.5150 14:18:17 1J4XA7AA5 Euronext Dublin 986 4.5150 14:31:51 1J4XA7APL Euronext Dublin 3,272 4.5150 14:35:28 1J4XA7ATN Euronext Dublin 2,182 4.5150 14:35:28 1J4XA7ATO Euronext Dublin 45 4.5150 14:35:28 1J4XA7ATP Euronext Dublin 3,353 4.5200 14:39:21 1J4XA7B1R Euronext Dublin 3,367 4.5200 14:39:21 1J4XA7B1O Euronext Dublin 3,353 4.5200 14:39:21 1J4XA7B1Q Euronext Dublin 3,364 4.5200 14:39:21 1J4XA7B1P Euronext Dublin 3,581 4.5200 14:39:21 1J4XA7B1W Euronext Dublin 3,581 4.5200 14:39:21 1J4XA7B1X Euronext Dublin 1,282 4.5100 14:39:23 1J4XA7B26 Euronext Dublin 1,282 4.5100 14:39:23 1J4XA7B27 Euronext Dublin 1,373 4.5000 14:39:27 1J4XA7B2H Euronext Dublin 3,492 4.5150 14:51:43 1J4XA7BMC Euronext Dublin 3,489 4.5150 14:51:43 1J4XA7BMA Euronext Dublin 3,510 4.5150 14:51:43 1J4XA7BMD Euronext Dublin 3,483 4.5150 14:51:43 1J4XA7BMB Euronext Dublin 2,093 4.5150 14:51:51 1J4XA7BMI Euronext Dublin 522 4.5250 15:09:33 1J4XA7C9U Euronext Dublin 878 4.5250 15:10:07 1J4XA7CAL Euronext Dublin 3,112 4.5250 15:10:07 1J4XA7CAM Euronext Dublin 3,993 4.5250 15:10:07 1J4XA7CAP Euronext Dublin 3,986 4.5250 15:10:07 1J4XA7CAN Euronext Dublin 3,993 4.5250 15:10:07 1J4XA7CAO Euronext Dublin 589 4.5200 15:10:07 1J4XA7CAW Euronext

