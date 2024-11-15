LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Land Securities Group (LAND.L) reported first half pretax profit of 243 million pounds compared to a loss of 193 million pounds, last year. Profit per share was 32.7 pence compared to a loss of 24.4 pence. EPRA earnings was 186 million pounds, down 6.1%. EPRA profit per share was 24.9 pence compared to 26.7 pence.For the six months ended 30 September 2024, revenue declined to 383 million pounds from 412 million pounds, previous year.The Group increased guidance for EPRA EPS for fiscal 2025, and now expects EPS to be in line with last year's 50.1 pence.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX