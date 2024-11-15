Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Noble Corporation plc - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below company observation status: ISIN: GB00BMXNWH07 Name: Noble Corporation The company is given observation status because the company has applied for removal from trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen. According to rule 4.1 in Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, the exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status. We refer to the company's announcement from November 14, 2024. ___________________________________________________________________ For further information contact Surveillance, tel. +45 33 77 03 33