Freitag, 15.11.2024
Solarbetriebene Krypto-Strategie lässt Aktie an einem Tag um 100% steigen
GlobeNewswire
15.11.2024 08:59 Uhr
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Noble Corporation plc - Observation status

Finanznachrichten News
Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below company observation status:



ISIN: GB00BMXNWH07     Name: Noble Corporation



The company is given observation status because the company has applied for
removal from trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen. 

According to rule 4.1 in Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, the
exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status. 



We refer to the company's announcement from November 14, 2024.



___________________________________________________________________

For further information contact Surveillance, tel. +45 33 77 03 33
