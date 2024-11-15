HSBC Continental Europe: Post Stabilisation Notice

PARIS, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Banque Fédérative du Crédit Mutuel

Post Stabilisation Notice

HSBC (contact: syndexecution@noexternalmail.hsbc.com) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Banque Fédérative du Crédit Mutuel Guarantor (if any): na Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 1,250,000,000 Description: 3.25% due 17th October 2031 Offer price: 99.864 Stabilising Manager: HSBC Continental Europe



This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction