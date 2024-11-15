Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 15.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Solarbetriebene Krypto-Strategie lässt Aktie an einem Tag um 100% steigen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 923893 | ISIN: GB0005405286 | Ticker-Symbol: HBC1
Xetra
15.11.24
09:04 Uhr
8,563 Euro
+0,004
+0,05 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
HANG SENG
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,5768,58809:37
8,5738,58809:37
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.11.2024 09:11 Uhr
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HSBC Continental Europe: Post Stabilisation Notice

Finanznachrichten News

PARIS, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --


Banque Fédérative du Crédit Mutuel

Post Stabilisation Notice

HSBC (contact: syndexecution@noexternalmail.hsbc.com) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:Banque Fédérative du Crédit Mutuel
Guarantor (if any):na
Aggregate nominal amount:EUR 1,250,000,000
Description:3.25% due 17th October 2031
Offer price:99.864
Stabilising Manager:HSBC Continental Europe


This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com (mailto:rns@lseg.com) or visit www.rns.com (http://www.rns.com/).


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
5 heiße Wetten für den Jahresendspurt!
Nach dem unerwartet schnellen Ende der US-Wahlen mit dem Sieg des republikanischen Kandidaten Donald Trump fackelten die Aktien- und Krypto- Märkte ein wahres Kursfeuerwerk ab und bliesen zur Jahresendrallye.

Im aktuellen kostenlosen Report beleuchten wir 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen, die das Fundament besitzen, in den nächsten Monaten den breiten Markt zu schlagen.

Seien Sie dabei!

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren brandneuen neuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Aktien aufgrund ihrer Bewertung sowie charttechnischen Situation das Potenzial zu einer Outperformance besitzen.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.