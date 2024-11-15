DJ Amundi MSCI Europe Minimum Volatility Factor UCITS ETF - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Europe Minimum Volatility Factor UCITS ETF - EUR (C) (MIVO LN) Amundi MSCI Europe Minimum Volatility Factor UCITS ETF - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 15-Nov-2024 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Europe Minimum Volatility Factor UCITS ETF - EUR (C) DEALING DATE: 14-Nov-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 138.5786 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1081151 CODE: MIVO LN ISIN: LU1681041627 =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681041627 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MIVO LN Sequence No.: 359411 EQS News ID: 2031067 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

November 15, 2024 03:17 ET (08:17 GMT)