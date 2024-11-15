National Comprehensive Cancer Network: International Cancer Organizations Present Collaborative Work During Oncology Event in China

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) is honored to participate in the 4th International Congress of the Asian Oncology Society and the Chinese Congress on Holistic Integrative Oncology (2024 CCHIO).

XI'AN, China, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®)-an alliance of leading cancer centers in the United States-is taking part in the Fourth International Congress of the Asian Oncology Society and the Chinese Congress on Holistic Integrative Oncology (2024 CCHIO) sponsored by the China Anti-Cancer Association (CACA), Chinese Institute of Development Strategy on Holistic Integrative Medicine, and Asian Oncology Society (AOS). The three-day event highlights international collaborations to improve cancer treatment and outcomes across China and beyond.

"NCCN is honored to participate in this important meeting," said Wui-Jin Koh, MD, Chief Medical Officer, NCCN. "China is one of the top three countries in the world in terms of number of registered users for our website and downloads of NCCN Guidelines. We are grateful that our evidence-based expert consensus-driven recommendations are being utilized to guide and improve care for people with cancer throughout China and all of Asia."

The NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) help define and advance high-quality, high-value, patient-centered cancer care globally. There are 88 different NCCN Guidelines®, featuring recommendations from multi-disciplinary expert panels for treating nearly the vast majority of cancer types, plus screening, prevention, and supportive care. They are the most thorough and frequently updated clinical practice guidelines available in any area of medicine. NCCN Guidelines were downloaded more than 15 million times in 2023 worldwide, with nearly a million downloads from China alone.

NCCN has taken numerous strides in recent years to increase the global accessibility and relevance of NCCN Guidelines as a tool for helping people with cancer to live better lives. NCCN is pleased to collaborate with leading oncology groups in China, including:

Chinese Gynecologic Cancer Society (CGCS) and Shanghai Yanxin Cultural Firm Through this ongoing collaboration, NCCN works with leading gynecologic experts in China to translate, adapt, and update NCCN Guidelines for Gynecologic Cancers, including Cervical Cancer, Gestational Trophoblastic Neoplasia, Ovarian Cancer, Uterine Neoplasms, and Vulvar Cancer.

Medlive This recently-renewed collaboration facilitates the dissemination of NCCN Guidelines in English and Chinese via nccnchina.org.cn, and Medlive's platforms for computer, smartphone, and tablet.



NCCN's resources are available for free to people everywhere, including more than 100,000 registered users in China. NCCN Guidelines have been translated more than 250 times across approximately 50 languages, including 30 NCCN Guidelines in Chinese. The NCCN Global Program also provides free access to International Adaptations, NCCN Framework for Resource Stratification (NCCN Framework), and NCCN Harmonized Guidelines, which feature pragmatic approaches for defining appropriate treatment tailored to unique regional circumstances. Learn more and access all of these materials by visiting NCCN.org/global.

