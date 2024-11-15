CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.The Canadian dollar fell to a 4-1/2-year low of 1.4070 against the U.S. dollar, from an early high of 1.4052.Against the euro and the yen, the loonie slid to 2-day lows of 1.4848 and 110.73 from early highs of 1.4804 and 111.44, respectively.The loonie edged down to 0.9095 against the Australian dollar, from an early high of 0.9068.If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.41 against the greenback, 1.51 against the euro, 109.00 against the yen and 0.92 against the aussie.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX