Solarbetriebene Krypto-Strategie lässt Aktie an einem Tag um 100% steigen
WKN: A1JB5Q | ISIN: US90984P3038
Frankfurt
15.11.24
08:09 Uhr
30,200 Euro
-0,600
-1,95 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
14.11.2024 22:48 Uhr
United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common and Preferred Stock

Finanznachrichten News

GREENVILLE, S.C., Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE: UCB) ("United", the "Company"), reported that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable January 6, 2025 to shareholders of record as of December 16, 2024.

The Board of Directors also approved a quarterly cash dividend of $429.6875 per share (equivalent to $0.4296875 per depositary share or 1/1000th interest per share) on the Company's 6.875% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series I (NYSE: UCB PRI). The dividend is payable December 16, 2024 to shareholders of record on November 29, 2024.

About United Community Banks, Inc.
United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE: UCB) is the financial holding company for United Community, a top 100 U.S. financial institution that is committed to improving the financial health and well-being of its customers and the communities it serves. United Community provides a full range of banking, wealth management and mortgage services. As of September 30, 2024, United Community Banks, Inc. had $27.4 billion in assets, 202 offices across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, as well as a national SBA lending franchise and a national equipment lending subsidiary. In 2024, United Community became a 10- time winner of J.D. Power's award for the best customer satisfaction among consumer banks in the Southeast region and was recognized as the most trusted bank in the Southeast. In 2023, United was named by American Banker as one of the "Best Banks to Work For" for the seventh consecutive year and was recognized in the Greenwich Excellence and Best Brands Awards, receiving 15 awards that included national honors for overall satisfaction in small business banking and middle market banking. Forbes has also consistently listed United Community as one of the World's Best Banks and one of America's Best Banks. Additional information about United can be found at ucbi.com.

For more information:
Jefferson Harralson
Chief Financial Officer
(864) 240-6208
Jefferson_Harralson@ucbi.com


