WithSecure Oyj: WithSecure launches a new Employee Share Savings Plan period for 2025-2027

15 November 2024

WithSecure launches a new Employee Share Savings Plan period for 2025-2027

In 2022, WithSecure took into use an Employee Share Savings Plan (ESSP), based on which the Board of Directors can decide on annually commencing Plan periods. Each plan period includes a 12-month savings period and a two-year holding period following the savings period.

The Board of Directors of WithSecure Corporation has decided to launch a new plan period 2025-2027 within the Employee Share Savings Plan for the employees of WithSecure Corporation and its subsidiaries.

The aim of the ESSP is to encourage employees to acquire and own WithSecure shares, and it is intended to align the interests of the shareholders and the employees as well as to increase employees' long-term commitment to the company.

The ESSP is offered to all WithSecure employees. The employees will have an opportunity to save a portion of their salaries and invest those savings in WithSecure shares. The savings will be used for acquiring WithSecure shares quarterly after the publication of the respective interim reports. As a reward for the commitment, WithSecure grants the participating employees a gross award of one matching share for every one share acquired with their savings. Continuity of employment and holding of acquired shares for the duration of the holding period are the prerequisites for receiving the award.

The potential award will be settled in shares, or partly in shares and partly in cash, after the end of the holding period. The cash proportion is intended to cover taxes and tax-related costs arising from the award in those countries where the employer has the obligation to withhold taxes. Matching shares will be freely transferable after their registration on the participant's book-entry account. Any dividends to be paid on the acquired savings shares, the matching shares given within the ESSP, and any other shares received within the ESSP will be reinvested in additional shares on the next potential acquisition date. These shares will have an equal right to matching shares.

The Plan period 2025-2027 will commence on 1 January 2025 and end on 31 December 2027. The holding period of the plan period begins at the first acquisition of savings shares and ends on 30 November 2027. The maximum number of matching shares (gross number before taxes) for the plan period is approximately 1,700,000 shares, calculated at prevalent share price. The final number of matching shares depends on the employees' participation and savings rate in the plan, and the fulfilment of the prerequisites for receiving matching shares, as well as the number of shares acquired from the market with savings. The Board of Directors will decide on potential following plan periods and their details separately.

Contact information:

Laura Viita

Vice President Controlling, Investor relations and Sustainability

WithSecure Corporation

Tel. +358 50 4871044