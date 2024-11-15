DJ Finnvera Group, Interim Management Statement 1 January-30 September 2024: Financing below the previous year's level, expectations cautiously positive - result for the period under review: EUR 182 million

Finnvera Group, Stock Exchange Release 15 November 2024 Interim Management Statement 1 January-30 September 2024 Financing below the previous year's level, expectations cautiously positive - result for the period under review: EUR 182 million Finnvera Group, summary 1-9/2024 (vs. 1-9/2023 or 31 December 2023) . Result 182 MEUR (172) - The result for the period under review was strong for all business operations. Net interest income grew by 24%, net fee and commission income by 8%. Loss provision for export credit guarantee and special guarantee operations have had a significant impact on Finnvera's financial performance in recent years, and they were reversed by 74 MEUR in Q3/2024, particularly regarding the cruise shipping companies. In the Q2/2023, loss provisions regarding shipping companies were reversed by 150 MEUR. . Expense-income ratio was excellent and improved by 2.7 percentage points to 15.8% (18.5). . Non-restricted equity and the assets of the State Guarantee Fund, which provides the Group's buffer reserves for covering possible future losses, grew by 10% and totalled EUR 2.1 bn (1.9). . Expected credit losses on the balance sheet were EUR 1.1 bn (1.2) and decreased by 5%. . The cumulative self-sustainability target set for Finnvera's operations is achieved when the results of domestic and export financing are calculated to the end of September 2024. . Results by business area: The result of the SME and midcap business of the parent company, Finnvera plc, was 18 MEUR (34), while the result of the Large Corporates business was 135 MEUR (114). The impact of Finnish Export Credit Ltd, a Finnvera subsidiary, on the Group's result was 29 MEUR (24). . The balance sheet total was EUR 15.4 bn (14.3), representing an increase of 7%. . Contingent liabilities stood at EUR 16.3 bn (16.4), decreasing by 1%. . Equity ratio improved by 0.5 percentage points to 9.8% (9.3). . The NPS index, which is used to measure client satisfaction, was at an excellent level at 83 points (64). The NPS index improved from the comparison period in all business areas. Finnvera Group, 1-9/2024 Result Balance sheet total 1-9/2024 30 Sep 2024 182 MEUR EUR 15.4 bn (1-9/2023: 172 MEUR) (31 Dec 2023: EUR 14.3 bn) change 6% change 7% Non-restricted equity and Contingent the State Guarantee Fund after liabilities 1-9/2024 result 30 Sep 2024 30 Sep 2024 EUR 16.3 bn EUR 2.1 bn (31 Dec 2023: EUR 16.4 bn) (31 Dec 2023: EUR 1.9 bn) change -1% change 10% Expense-income ratio 1-9/2024 Equity ratio 30 Sep 2024 15.8% 9.8% (1-9/2023: 18.5%) (31 Dec 2023: 9.3%) change -2.7 pp change 0.5 pp NPS index Expected credit losses based (net promoter score) on the balance sheet items 1-9/2024 30 Sep 2024 83 EUR 1.1 bn (1-9/2023: 64) (31 Dec 2023: EUR 1.2 bn) change 19 points change -5% Comments from CEO Juuso Heinilä:

"A cautiously positive turn has been observed in the Finnish economy, and the worst of the economic downturn is behind us. The regions driving this change in Finland are the Helsinki Metropolitan Area and Lapland. Finnvera's financing for corporate transactions and domestic deliveries has picked up. Financing for investments is still behind the result posted in the comparison period, but we expect investments to start growing in Finland as the growth in demand boosts the need for production capacity.

Between January and September, Finnvera granted EUR 0.7 billion (0.9) in domestic loans and guarantees. In accordance with Finnvera's strategy, this financing was primarily allocated to start-ups and companies seeking growth and internationalisation; investments; transfers of ownership; export and delivery projects; and SME guarantee projects. The monetary decrease from the previous year is due to a major individual financing that was granted during the reference period. Between January and September, a total of EUR 54 million (15) was granted in climate and digital loans, developed in cooperation with the European Investment Fund to accelerate the clean transition. The granting of loans drawing on the InvestEU facility began in June 2023.

The availability of financing for small companies in particular has become scarcer, which is why we launched a six-month pilot at the beginning of October to provide loans to micro-enterprises that will help spur their growth. These loans are intended for development projects at microenterprises, such as hiring an employee or expanding their operations. The availability and effectiveness of this financing will be examined during the pilot.

Between January and September, Finnvera granted EUR 2.5 billion (3.8) in export credit guarantees, export guarantees, and special guarantees. Demand for export credit guarantees was spread across different sectors. Finnvera financed fewer large export projects than in the corresponding period in the previous year. This was mainly due to the continuing focus of Finnish exporters on investment goods and the decline in export demand as a result of both the economic operating environment and higher interest rates. However, we also expect the demand for export financing to start growing as the economic outlook improves. The importance of exports to the Finnish economy is undeniable, and the improved outlook for exports is currently subject to high expectations.

Finnvera granted EUR 0.5 billion (0.4) in export credits. Demand for export credits has been substantially lower in recent years than in the years preceding the pandemic. An increasing number of export transactions are financed by a bank to which Finnvera grants a guarantee.

The Finnvera Group's result for January-September was EUR 182 million (172). Finnvera's basic business operations are strong, and the results of its SME and midcap business, export credit guarantee and special guarantee operations, and subsidiary Finnish Export Credit Ltd were profitable. At the same time, Finnvera strengthened its reserves for possible future losses. During the period under review, Finnvera was able to partially reverse loss provisions regarding export financing that have had significant impact on the Group's result in recent years. The outlook for the cruise shipping sector, which is important for Finnvera's export credit guarantee exposure, has continued to improve. However, the credit loss risk of export financing exposure remains high, which may affect Finnvera's future performance and buffer reserves.

In accordance with our strategy, we will continue to develop our operations and services to accelerate the growth of midcap enterprises in close co-operation with the European Investment Bank and the Tesi Group, and to promote exports with the Team Finland network and Business Finland. We will maintain our export financing expertise, especially in SMEs and midcap enterprises, and ensure the availability of financing with our new export financing instruments. As set out in the Government Programme, the preparation of the overall reform of the legislation that applies to Finnvera, which is extremely important for the development of Finnvera's operations and the competitiveness of export financing, will continue. In addition, we will continue our system reform that will support the digitalisation of our services and an even better client experience. The fact that our client and personnel satisfaction are at an excellent level is a sign that we have focused our operations in the right ways." Finnvera Group Financing granted Jan?Sep/2024 (vs. Jan?Sep/2023) . Domestic loans and guarantees: EUR 0.7 bn (0.9), change -29%. . Export credit guarantees, export guarantees and special guarantees: EUR 2.5 bn (3.8), change -33%. . Export credits: EUR 0.5 bn (0.4), change 3%.? The credit risk for the subsidiary Finnish Export Credit Ltd's export credits is covered by theparent company Finnvera plc's export credit guarantee. . The fluctuation in the amount of granted financing is influenced by the timing of individual largefinancing decisions. Exposure 30 September 2024 (vs. 31 December 2023)

The exposure includes binding credit commitments and recovery and guarantee receivables. . The total liabilities of the parent company amounted to EUR 25.8 bn (26.4), change -2%.? Domestic loans and guarantees: EUR 3.0 bn (3.0), change -3%. - Export credit guarantees, export guarantees and special guarantees: EUR 22.8 bn (23.4), change -2%.? Drawn exposure: EUR 14.1 bn (14.2), change 0%, of which Large Corporates' cruise shipping andshipyard sector-related exposure EUR 7.1 bn (7.3) - Undrawn exposure: EUR 4.4 bn (4.5) and binding offers EUR 4.3 bn (4.7), in total EUR 8.7 bn(9.2), change -6%, of which Large Corporates' cruise shipping and shipyard sector-related exposure in totalEUR 4.9 bn (4.6 bn). . Export credits: Drawn EUR 6.8 bn (7.3) and undrawn EUR 3.3 bn (3.7), contract portfolio EUR 10.1 bn(11.0), change -9%. Financial performance

Finnvera Group Q3/ Q3/ 1-9/ 1-9/ 2024 2023 2024 2023 Change Change 2023

