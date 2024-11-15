NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Termination of additional member IDs on Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S, the General Clearing Member on Financial Derivatives, has requested termination of their additional member ID SE DBH. Termination of the additional member ID will be effective as of Friday, 15th of November, 2024. Member: Danske Bank A/S Additional GENIUM INET IDs to be terminated: SE DBH Valid as of: 15th of November, 2024 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Allan Hvalsøe Olsen, telephone +45 33 77 03 83. Nasdaq Stockholm Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1260070