BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.The pound fell to a 9-day low of 0.8350 against the euro and a 2-day low of 1.1229 against the Swiss franc, from early high of 0.8312 and 1.1281, respectively.Against the yen, the pound slid to a 2-week low of 196.47 from an early 4-day high of 198.45.The pound edged down to 1.2649 against the U.S. dollar, from an early high of 1.2691.If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.84 against the euro, 1.11 against the franc, 193.00 against the yen and 1.22 against the greenback.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX