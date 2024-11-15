PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French consumer price inflation matched flash estimate, while harmonized inflation was revised up slightly in October, final data from the statistical office INSEE showed on Friday.The consumer price index logged an increase of 1.2 percent annually in October, slightly up from 1.1 percent in September. The October rate matched the preliminary estimate.Meanwhile, EU harmonized inflation was revised to 1.6 percent from 1.5 percent. This follows 1.4 percent in September.Data showed that the annual fall in energy prices was less marked than in the previous month, at 2.0 percent. Services prices grew at a slower pace of 2.3 percent after a 2.4 percent rise. The prices of manufactured products slid 0.2 percent and those of food moved up 0.6 percent.Core inflation steadied at 1.4 percent in October.On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.3 percent, in contrast to the 1.2 percent decrease in September. Monthly inflation was revised up from 0.2 percent.The harmonized index of consumer prices moved up 0.3 percent, as initially estimated, reversing September's 1.3 percent decrease.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX