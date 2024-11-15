Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 15

15 November 2024

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 14 November 2024

Total Assets Excluding current year income and expenses £48.323million Including current year income and expenses £48.557million Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 254.65p Including current year income and expenses 255.89p Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 255.47p Including current year income and expenses 256.59p

