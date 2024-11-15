Recommendation based on data from registrational TRIDENT-1 and CARE trials, which demonstrated robust responses and durable activity with repotrectinib in these patient populations

If approved, repotrectinib has the potential to be a best-in-class treatment for patients with advanced ROS1-positive non-small cell lung cancer in the European Union

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended approval for repotrectinib, a next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI), as a treatment for adult patients with ROS1-positive advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced solid tumors expressing a NTRK gene fusion, and who have received a prior NTRK inhibitor, or have not received a prior NTRK inhibitor and treatment options not targeting NTRK provide limited clinical benefit, or have been exhausted. The European Commission (EC), which has the authority to approve medicines for the European Union (EU), will now review the CHMP recommendation. The final EC decision is expected in January 2025.

"Patients in the EU with ROS1-positive non-small cell lung cancer and NTRK-positive solid tumors face a great unmet need for new therapies that may improve their outcomes and address or delay the difficult issue of treatment resistance," said Joseph Fiore, vice president, global program lead, repotrectinib, Bristol Myers Squibb. "We look forward to the EC's upcoming decision and to potentially bringing this next-generation treatment to patients with tumors harboring ROS1 or NTRK fusions in the EU."

The positive opinion is based on results from the TRIDENT-1 and CARE trials, in which repotrectinib demonstrated clinically meaningful response rates in patients across ROS1-positive NSCLC and NTRK-positive solid tumor cohorts, both as an initial targeted treatment or after progression on a prior targeted treatment. Durability of response was robust and intracranial responses were observed in both settings, as well as in patients whose tumors harbor common resistance mutations. The safety profile of repotrectinib was well characterized and generally manageable with routine standard-of-care treatments. The study remains ongoing to assess long-term outcomes and additional endpoints across patient populations with ROS1-positive advanced NSCLC and NTRK-positive advanced solid tumors.

In November 2023 the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Augtyro(repotrectinib) for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic ROS1-positive NSCLC. In June 2024 the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Augtyro for the treatment of patients with NTRK-positive locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Bristol Myers Squibb thanks the patients and investigators involved in the TRIDENT-1 and CARE clinical trials.

About TRIDENT-1

TRIDENT-1 is a global, multicenter, single-arm, open-label, multi-cohort Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and anti-tumor activity of repotrectinib in patients with advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Phase 1/2 includes patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors harboring ROS1 and NTRK fusions. Additional analyses of the trial are still being conducted; asymptomatic central nervous system (CNS) metastases are allowed. The trial excludes patients with symptomatic brain metastases, among other exclusion criteria. Phase 1 of the trial included the dose escalation that determined the recommended Phase 2 dose.

Phase 2 of the trial has a primary endpoint of overall response rate (ORR). Key secondary endpoints include duration of response (DOR) according to Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors (RECIST v1.1) as assessed by Blinded Independent Central Review (BICR), progression-free survival (PFS), and intracranial response in six distinct expansion cohorts, including tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI)-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients with ROS1-positive locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC and NTRK-positive locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

About CARE

CARE is a Phase 1/2 open-label, safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and anti-tumor activity clinical trial evaluating repotrectinib in pediatric and young adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors harboring ALK, ROS1 or NTRK1-3 gene alterations.

Phase 1 of the study aims to evaluate the safety and tolerability at different dose levels. Phase 1 of the trial has primary endpoints of dose limiting toxicities (DLTs) and pediatric recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D). Secondary endpoints include overall response rate (ORR), clinical benefit rate (CBR), time to response (TTR), duration of response (DOR) and intracranial ORR (IC-ORR). Patients less than 12 years of age will initially be enrolled in Phase 1 to determine the RP2D for this age group.

Once the pediatric RP2D is determined, patients less than 12 years of age may be enrolled into Phase 2 of the study. Patients ages 12 to 25 years will be directly enrolled into Phase 2 concurrent with Phase 1 enrollment. Phase 2 of the study will seek to demonstrate the efficacy and anti-tumor activity of repotrectinib in pediatric and young adult patients. The primary endpoint of Phase 2 is ORR and secondary endpoints include CBR, TTR, DOR, IC-ORR, progression-free survival (PFS), central nervous system PFS (CNS-PFS) and overall survival (OS).

About ROS1-Positive Lung Cancer

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States. The two main types of lung cancer are non-small cell and small cell. Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) represents up to 85% of diagnoses. Survival rates vary depending on the stage and type of the cancer when diagnosed. ROS1 fusions are rare and occur in about 1-2% of patients with NSCLC. With a median age of 50, patients with tumors that are ROS1-positive tend to be younger than the average lung cancer patient, more often female than male and may have little to no smoking history. ROS1-positive lung cancer tends to be aggressive and can often spread to the brain. ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) therapy is the current standard of care for patients with a tumor harboring this gene alteration.

About NTRK-Positive Solid Tumors

Neurotrophic tropomyosin receptor kinase (NTRK) are a family of receptors involved in neural development. An NTRK gene fusion is an alteration that occurs when a piece of the chromosome containing the NTRK gene breaks off and joins with a gene on another chromosome. These fusions lead to abnormal proteins, which may cause cancer cells to grow. While NTRK gene fusions are rare in patients with solid tumors, testing for NTRK gene fusions allows for the identification of patients who may benefit from TRK inhibitor therapy.

Bristol Myers Squibb: Creating a Better Future for People with Cancer

Bristol Myers Squibb is inspired by a single vision transforming patients' lives through science. The goal of the company's cancer research is to deliver medicines that offer each patient a better, healthier life and to make cure a possibility. Building on a legacy across a broad range of cancers that have changed survival expectations for many, Bristol Myers Squibb researchers are exploring new frontiers in personalized medicine and, through innovative digital platforms, are turning data into insights that sharpen their focus. Deep understanding of causal human biology, cutting-edge capabilities and differentiated research programs uniquely position the company to approach cancer from every angle.

Cancer can have a relentless grasp on many parts of a patient's life, and Bristol Myers Squibb is committed to taking actions to address all aspects of care, from diagnosis to survivorship. As a leader in cancer care, Bristol Myers Squibb is working to empower all people with cancer to have a better future.

About Repotrectinib

Repotrectinib (TPX-0005, BMS-986472) is a next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) targeting ROS1- or NTRK-positive advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), where there remain significant unmet medical needs for patients. Repotrectinib was designed to improve durability of response and with favorable properties for human brain penetration to enhance intracranial activity. It is being studied in a registrational Phase 1/2 trial primarily in adults and a Phase 1/2 trial in pediatric patients.

In June 2017, repotrectinib was granted an Orphan Drug designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Since then, repotrectinib has demonstrated clinically meaningful results and was granted three Breakthrough Therapy Designations (BTDs) by the FDA for the treatment of patients with: ROS1-positive metastatic NSCLC who have not been treated with a ROS1 TKI; ROS1-positive metastatic NSCLC who have been previously treated with one ROS1 TKI and who have not received prior platinum-based chemotherapy; and advanced solid tumors that have an NTRK gene fusion who have progressed following treatment with one or two prior tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK) TKIs (with or without prior chemotherapy) and have no satisfactory alternative treatments.

Repotrectinib was also previously granted four fast-track designations in patients with: ROS1-positive advanced NSCLC who have been treated with disease progression following one prior line of platinum-based chemotherapy and one prior line of a ROS1 TKI; ROS1-positive advanced NSCLC who have not been treated with a ROS1 TKI; ROS1-positive advanced NSCLC who have been previously treated with one ROS1 TKI and who have not received prior platinum-based chemotherapy; and advanced solid tumors that have an NTRK gene fusion who have progressed following treatment with at least one prior line of chemotherapy and one or two prior TRK TKIs and have no satisfactory alternative treatments.

INDICATIONS

AUGTYRO is indicated for the treatment of:

adult patients with advanced ROS1 -positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)

-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with solid tumors that: have a neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase ( NTRK ) gene fusion, are advanced, and have progressed following treatment or have no satisfactory alternative therapy.



This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on overall response rate and duration of response. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in the confirmatory trial(s).

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Warnings Precautions

Central Nervous System Adverse Reactions

Among the 426 patients who received AUGTYRO in the Study TRIDENT-1, a broad spectrum of central nervous system (CNS) adverse reactions including dizziness, ataxia, and cognitive disorders occurred in 77% of patients with Grade 3 or 4 events occurring in 4.5%.

Dizziness, including vertigo, occurred in 65%; Grade 3 dizziness occurred in 2.8% of patients. The median time to onset was 7 days (1 day to 1.4 years). Dose interruption was required in 9% of patients, and 11% required dose reduction of AUGTYRO due to dizziness.

Ataxia, including gait disturbance and balance disorder, occurred in 28% of patients; Grade 3 ataxia occurred in 0.5%. The median time to onset was 15 days (1 day to 1.4 years). Dose interruption was required in 5% of patients, 8% required dose reduction and one patient (0.2%) permanently discontinued AUGTYRO due to ataxia.

Cognitive impairment, including memory impairment and disturbance in attention, occurred in 25% of patients. Cognitive impairment included memory impairment (15%), disturbance in attention (12%), and confusional state (2%); Grade 3 cognitive impairment occurred in 0.9% of patients. The median time to onset of cognitive disorders was 37 days (1 day to 1.4 years). Dose interruption was required in 2% of patients, 2.1% required dose reduction and 0.5% permanently discontinued AUGTYRO due to cognitive adverse reactions.

Mood disorders occurred in 6% of patients. Mood disorders occurring in >1% of patients included anxiety (2.6%); Grade 4 mood disorders (mania) occurred in 0.2% of patients. Dose interruption was required in 0.2% of patients and 0.2% required a dose reduction due to mood disorders.

Sleep disorders including insomnia and hypersomnia occurred in 18% of patients. Sleep disorders observed in >1% of patients were somnolence (9%), insomnia (6%) and hypersomnia (1.6%). Dose interruption was required in 0.7% of patients, and 0.2% required a dose reduction due to sleep disorders.

The incidences of CNS adverse reactions reported were similar in patients with and without CNS metastases.

Advise patients not to drive or use machines if they are experiencing CNS adverse reactions. Withhold and then resume at same or reduced dose upon improvement, or permanently discontinue AUGTYRO based on severity.

Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD)/Pneumonitis

Among the 426 patients treated with AUGTYRO, ILD/pneumonitis (pneumonitis [2.8%] and ILD [0.2%]) occurred in 3.1%; Grade 3 ILD/pneumonitis occurred in 1.2%. The median time to onset was 45 days (19 days to 0.9 years). Dose interruption was required in 1.4% of patients, 0.5% required dose reduction, and 1.1% permanently discontinued AUGTYRO due to ILD/pneumonitis.

Monitor patients for new or worsening pulmonary symptoms indicative of ILD/pneumonitis. Immediately withhold AUGTYRO in patients with suspected ILD/pneumonitis and permanently discontinue AUGTYRO if ILD/pneumonitis is confirmed.

Hepatotoxicity

Among the 426 patients treated with AUGTYRO, increased alanine transaminase (ALT) occurred in 38%, increased aspartate aminotransferase (AST) occurred in 41%, including Grade 3 or 4 increased ALT in 3.3% and increased AST in 2.9%. The median time to onset of increased ALT or AST was 15 days (range: 1 day to 1.9 years). Increased ALT or AST leading to dose interruptions or reductions occurred in 2.8% and 1.2% of patients, respectively. Hyperbilirubinemia leading to dose interruptions occurred in 0.5%.

Monitor liver function tests, including ALT, AST and bilirubin, every 2 weeks during the first month of treatment, then monthly thereafter and then as clinically indicated. Withhold and then resume at same or reduced dose upon improvement or permanently discontinue AUGTYRO based on the severity.

Myalgia with Creatine Phosphokinase (CPK) Elevation

AUGTYRO can cause myalgia with or without creatine phosphokinase (CPK) elevation. Among the 426 patients treated with AUGTYRO, myalgia occurred in 13% of patients, with Grade 3 in 0.7%. Median time to onset of myalgia was 19 days (range: 1 day to 2 years). Concurrent increased CPK within a 7-day window was observed in 3.7% of patients. AUGTYRO was interrupted in one patient with myalgia and concurrent CPK elevation.

Advise patients to report any unexplained muscle pain, tenderness, or weakness. Monitor serum CPK levels during AUGTYRO treatment and monitor CPK levels every 2 weeks during the first month of treatment and as needed in patients reporting unexplained muscle pain, tenderness, or weakness. Initiate supportive care as clinically indicated. Based on severity, withhold and then resume AUGTYRO at same or reduced dose upon improvement.

Hyperuricemia

Among the 426 patients treated with AUGTYRO, 21 patients (5%) experienced hyperuricemia reported as an adverse reaction, 0.7% experienced Grade 3 or 4 hyperuricemia. One patient without pre-existing gout required urate-lowering medication.

Monitor serum uric acid levels prior to initiating AUGTYRO and periodically during treatment. Initiate treatment with urate-lowering medications as clinically indicated. Withhold and then resume at same or reduced dose upon improvement, or permanently discontinue AUGTYRO based on severity.

Skeletal Fractures

Among 426 adult patients who received AUGTYRO, fractures occurred in 2.3%. Fractures involved the ribs (0.5%), feet (0.5%), spine (0.2%), acetabulum (0.2%), sternum (0.2%), and ankles (0.2%). Some fractures occurred at sites of disease and prior radiation therapy. The median time to fracture was 71 days (range: 31 days to 1.4 years). AUGTYRO was interrupted in 0.3% of patients.

Of 26 evaluable patients in an ongoing open-label study in pediatric patients, fractures occurred in one 12-year-old patient (ankle/foot) and one 10-year-old patient (stress fracture). AUGTYRO was interrupted in both patients. AUGTYRO is not approved for use in pediatric patients less than 12 years of age.

Promptly evaluate patients with signs or symptoms (e.g., pain, changes in mobility, deformity) of fractures. There are no data on the effects of AUGTYRO on healing of known fractures and risk of future fractures.

Embryo-Fetal Toxicity

Based on literature reports in humans with congenital mutations leading to changes in tropomyosin receptor tyrosine kinase (TRK) signaling, findings from animal studies, and its mechanism of action, AUGTYRO can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman.

Advise pregnant women of the potential risk to a fetus. Advise females of reproductive potential to use effective non-hormonal contraception during treatment with AUGTYRO and for 2 months following the last dose, since AUGTYRO can render some hormonal contraceptives ineffective.

Advise male patients with female partners of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with AUGTYRO and for 4 months after the last dose.

Adverse Reactions

The safety of AUGTYRO was evaluated in 426 patients in TRIDENT-1. The most common adverse reactions (=20%) were dizziness, dysgeusia, peripheral neuropathy, constipation, dyspnea, fatigue, ataxia, cognitive impairment, muscular weakness, and nausea.

Drug Interactions

Effects of Other Drugs on AUGTYRO

Strong and Moderate CYP3A Inhibitors

Avoid concomitant use with strong or moderate CYP3A inhibitors. Concomitant use of AUGTYRO with a strong or a moderate CYP3A inhibitor may increase repotrectinib exposure, which may increase the incidence and severity of adverse reactions of AUGTYRO. Discontinue CYP3A inhibitors for 3 to 5 elimination half-lives of the CYP3A inhibitor prior to initiating AUGTYRO.

P-gp Inhibitors

Avoid concomitant use with P-gp inhibitors. Concomitant use of AUGTYRO with a P-gp inhibitor may increase repotrectinib exposure, which may increase the incidence and severity of adverse reactions of AUGTYRO.

Strong and Moderate CYP3A Inducers

Avoid concomitant use with strong or moderate CYP3A inducers. Concomitant use of AUGTYRO with a strong or moderate CYP3A inducer may decrease repotrectinib plasma concentrations, which may decrease efficacy of AUGTYRO.

Effects of AUGTYRO on other Drugs

Certain CYP3A4 Substrates

Avoid concomitant use unless otherwise recommended in the Prescribing Information for CYP3A substrates, where minimal concentration changes can cause reduced efficacy. If concomitant use is unavoidable, increase the CYP3A4 substrate dosage in accordance with approved product labeling.

Repotrectinib is a CYP3A4 inducer. Concomitant use of repotrectinib decreases the concentration of CYP3A4 substrates, which can reduce the efficacy of these substrates.

Contraceptives

Repotrectinib is a CYP3A4 inducer, which can decrease progestin or estrogen exposure to an extent that could reduce the effectiveness of hormonal contraceptives.

Avoid concomitant use of AUGTYRO with hormonal contraceptives. Advise females of childbearing potential to use an effective nonhormonal contraceptive.

Please see U.S. Full Prescribing Information for AUGTYRO

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, the research, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. All statements that are not statements of historical facts are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections about our future financial results, goals, plans and objectives and involve inherent risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including internal or external factors that could delay, divert or change any of them in the next several years, that are difficult to predict, may be beyond our control and could cause our future financial results, goals, plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the statements. These risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors include, among others, that the CHMP opinion is not binding on the EC, that repotrectinib may not receive regulatory approval for the indication described in this release in the currently anticipated timeline or at all, that any marketing approvals, if granted, may have significant limitations on their use, and, if approved, whether repotrectinib for such indication will be commercially successful. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated together with the many risks and uncertainties that affect Bristol Myers Squibb's business and market, particularly those identified in the cautionary statement and risk factors discussion in Bristol Myers Squibb's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as updated by our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made only as of the date of this document and except as otherwise required by applicable law, Bristol Myers Squibb undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

