Favo Capital, Inc.: FAVO Capital Recognized with the 2024 Innovation & Excellence Award from Business Honor

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2024 / FAVO Capital, Inc. (OTC PINK:FAVO), a leading provider of private credit and alternative financing solutions, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious Innovation & Excellence Award 2024 by the renowned global business magazine, Business Honor.

This esteemed recognition celebrates FAVO Capital's commitment to leading with vision, pushing boundaries, and redefining excellence in funding small and mid-sized businesses. The company President - Shaun Quin is featured on the cover of the November issue of Business Honor, which highlights key companies making a significant impact across America through their innovation, growth, and excellence. In the issue, he discusses FAVO Capital's vision and purpose, as well as how the company is disrupting the alternative financing market.

"We are honored to be recognized by Business Honor," said Shaun Quin, President of FAVO Capital. "This award reflects our relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence in empowering small and mid-sized businesses nationwide. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our dedicated team, loyal clients, and trusted partners, whose support and collaboration make this achievement possible."

Vincent Napolitano, CEO of FAVO Capital stated, "This is yet again a testament to our dedication to small business America and we are truly honored to be recognized for our relentless efforts, congratulations to all the other participants on your continued success."

This recognition from Business Honor serves as both a testament to the company's achievements and a catalyst for ongoing growth and transformation. Moving forward, FAVO Capital remains dedicated to nurturing strong partnerships and delivering cutting-edge financing solutions that empower small and medium enterprises to reach new heights.

Read more at: https://businesshonor.com/magazine/profile/favo-capital-financial-funding-solutions

About FAVO Capital, Inc.

FAVO Capital, Inc. (OTC Markets:FAVO) is a rapidly growing alternative finance company headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The Company offers personalized alternative finance solutions to emerging, small, and medium-sized businesses. "FAVO" is "Honeycomb" in Latin - The Honeycomb (Hexagon) is the most efficient shape in the universe. FAVO intends to be Efficient, Flexible & Durable.

For more information visit: www.favocapital.com

About Business Honor magazine

Business Honor magazine focuses on highlighting the achievements and contributions of businesses globally, exploring the entrepreneurial spirit and innovation driving economic growth worldwide. It covers a diverse range of industries, offering insights into market trends and showcasing successful business strategies employed by companies around the world. By providing in-depth interviews with industry leaders and insightful analyses, Business Honor magazine serves as a valuable resource for entrepreneurs and professionals seeking to understand and engage with the dynamic global business landscape. The publication aims to inspire its readers through stories of resilience and innovation, reflecting the unique challenges and opportunities present in the international business environment. For more information visit: www.businesshonor.com

Contact:

Email: info@favocapital.com

Tel: 833.328.6477

Website: www.favocapital.com

