DJ Final outcome in Eurobattery Minerals' rights issue - receives approximately SEK 21.3 million

Stockholm, 15 November 2024 - The final outcome in Eurobattery Minerals AB's (Nordic Growth Market: BAT and Börse Stuttgart: EBM; in short: "Eurobattery Minerals" or the "Company") rights issue of approximately SEK 35.5 million (the "Rights issue") shows that 30,446,411 units were subscribed for, corresponding to a subscription rate of approximately 60.0 per cent. Eurobattery Minerals thereby receives total issue proceeds of approximately SEK 21.3 million before issue costs. The net proceeds from the Rights issue are intended to be used for the preparation of a bankable feasibility study for the Finnish battery mineral project Hautalampi, repayment of interest-bearing debt, as well as working capital and financial flexibility.

Final outcome

The Rights issue comprised a total of 50,764,348 units. One (1) unit consists of seven (7) new shares and four (4) warrants of series TO6. The final outcome shows that 20,575,907 units, corresponding to approximately 40.5 per cent of the Rights issue, were subscribed for with unit rights. 614,461 units, corresponding to approximately 1.2 per cent of the Right issue, were subscribed for without unit rights. The outcome implies that underwriting commitments totalling 9,256,043 units, corresponding to approximately 18.2 per cent of the Rights issue, will be claimed. Altogether, the Rights issue was subscribed to approximately 60.0 per cent.

Other information

Through the Rights issue, the Company receives gross proceeds of approximately SEK 21.3 million. Out of the gross proceeds, approximately SEK 5.8 million is obtained through set-off, of which approximately SEK 2.8 million is set off against part of the Company's debt under the bridge financing, including interest, which was secured in advance of the Rights issue. The number of shares will increase by 213,124,877, from 152,293,044 to 365,417,921, when the new shares are registered at the Swedish Companies Registration Office which is expected to take place in the end of November 2024. The share capital will increase by approximately SEK 10,686,117.96, from SEK 7,635,999.40 to approximately SEK 18,322,117.36, before consideration of the bonus issue which was resolved on the Extraordinary General Meeting on 16 October 2024. The dilution for the shareholders who did not participate in the Rights issue amounts to approximately 58.3 per cent. When all matters resolved at the Extraordinary General Meeting on 16 October 2024 have been registered at the Swedish Companies Registration Office, which is expected to occur in connection with the registration of the Rights issue, the Company's share capital will amount to SEK 500,000, distributed on 365,417,921 shares, each with a nominal share price of approximately SEK 0.0014.

Trading in paid subscribed units ("BTU") continues until the registration of the Rights issue at the Swedish Companies Registration Office. As soon as the Rights issue has been registered, BTU will be converted into shares and warrants of series TO6. Altogether, 121,785,644 warrants of series TO6 will be issued, which will entitle the holders to subscribe for one new share per warrant during the period commencing on 12 May and ending on 23 May 2025, at a price corresponding to 70 per cent of the volume-weighted average price of the Company's share during the period commencing on 24 April and ending on 8 May 2025, but not less than the nominal share price and no more than SEK 0.12 per share. Upon full exercise of all warrants of series TO6, the Company's share will be diluted by an additional approximately 25.0 per cent.

Allocation of units subscribed for without unit rights has been made in accordance with the principles described in the EU growth prospectus which was prepared due to the Rights issue and published on 28 October 2024. Notice of allocation of units subscribed for without unit rights will be sent to those who have been allotted units today, 15 November 2024. Subscribed and allotted units should be paid in cash and the payment should be received by Aqurat Fondkommission AB at the latest on the settlement day, 20 November 2024, according to the instructions on the settlement note.

Advisers

Augment Partners AB is acting as the financial advisor and Advokatfirman Schjødt is acting as the legal advisor to the Company in connection with the transaction.

For more information, please contact:

Roberto García Martínez - CEO

E-mail: info@eurobatteryminerals.com

About Eurobattery Minerals

Eurobattery Minerals AB is a Swedish mining company listed on Swedish Nordic Growth Market (BAT) and German Börse Stuttgart (EBM). With the vision to make Europe self-sufficient in responsibly mined battery minerals, the company's focus is to realize numerous nickel-cobalt-copper projects in Europe to supply critical raw materials and, as such, power a cleaner world.

Please visit www.eurobatteryminerals.com for more information. Feel free to follow us on LinkedIn and X as well.

Mentor

Augment Partners AB is the mentor to Eurobattery Minerals AB Phone: +46 (0) 86 042 255 E-mail: info@augment.se

