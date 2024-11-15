BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 15

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 14 November 2024 were:

223.44p Capital only

224.29p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 80,000 ordinary shares on 14th November 2024, the Company has 70,928,707 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 29,432,598 shares which are held in Treasury.

4. On 13 November 2024 the Company changed its name to BlackRock American Income Trust plc and with effect from market close today the Company's name will be updated and the ticker will change to BRAI (previously BRSA). The Company's ISIN and Sedol remain unchanged.