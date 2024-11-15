AIM ImmunoTech Inc.: AIM ImmunoTech Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

- Continued execution across Ampligen® clinical development programs in areas with critical unmet needs, especially in the high-value pancreatic cancer space

- Driving significant momentum with positive clinical trial data, underscoring big pharma collaboration and commercialization opportunities

- Company to host conference call and webcast today, November 15th, at 8:30 AM ET

OCALA, Fla., Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) ("AIM" or the "Company") has reported its financial results for the third quarter 2024. As previously announced, the Company will host a conference call and webcast today, November 15, 2024 at 8:30 AM ET (details below).

AIM Chief Executive Officer Thomas K. Equels stated, "We are driving significant momentum across multiple clinical programs and studies that are demonstrating Ampligen's significant potential to address high value and high need indications, especially in the pancreatic cancer space. Over the course of 2024, our team has made important progress in executing our clinical strategy, facilitating potential partnerships with big pharma and leveraging commercialization opportunities to create value. Our Board of Directors is dedicated to helping patients in need and delivering enhanced value for our shareholders."

Recent Highlights

Pancreatic Cancer: Reported positive preliminary data in Phase 1b/2 study of Ampligen and Imfinzi as a combination therapy for late-stage pancreatic cancer. Announced further positive findings from a study evaluating Ampligen in the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

Long-COVID: Announced that analysis of AMP-518 complete clinical patient data underscores Ampligen's potential to improve the post-COVID condition of fatigue.

Endometriosis: Company granted U.S. patent for Ampligen for composition of matter and method of treatment of endometriosis.

Summary of Financial Highlights for Third Quarter 2024

As of September 30, 2024, AIM reported cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $7.2 million.

Research and development expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2024 were $1.4 million, compared to $2.7 million for the same period in 2023.

General and administrative expenses were $3.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $5.4 million for the same period 2023.

The net loss from operations for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was $3.7 million, or $0.06 per share, compared to $7.8 million, or $0.16 per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

As previously announced, the Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's Q3 2024 operational and financial results on November 15, 2024 at 8:30 AM ET.

The call will be hosted by members of AIM's leadership team, Thomas K. Equels, Chief Executive Officer and Christopher McAleer, PhD, Scientific Officer. Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing (877) 407-9219 (domestic) or (201) 689-8852 (international) and referencing the AIM ImmunoTech Conference Call. The webcast will be accessible on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company's website, aimimmuno.com, and will be archived for 90 days following the live event.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders and viral diseases, including COVID-19. The Company's lead product is a first-in-class investigational drug called Ampligen® (rintatolimod), a dsRNA and highly selective TLR3 agonist immuno-modulator with broad spectrum activity in clinical trials for globally important cancers, viral diseases and disorders of the immune system.

Cautionary Statement

