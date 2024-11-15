Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2024) - Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (TSXV: SLVR) (OTCQX: SLVTF) is pleased to announce its participation at the upcoming New Orleans Investment Conference on Friday, November 22nd at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside. Devin Devarennes, VP Investor Relations of Silver Tiger Metals Inc. will be doing an investor presentation and participating in 1-on-1 meetings with investors at the conference.

The New Orleans Investment Conference gathers some of the world's brightest and most successful analysts and investors. This year's event will highlight all major asset classes, including Silver Mining.

About Silver Tiger Metals Inc.

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. is a Canadian company whose management has more than 27 years' experience discovering, financing, and building large hydrothermal gold and silver mines in Mexico. Silver Tiger's 100% owned 28,414 hectare Historic El Tigre Mining District is located in Sonora, Mexico. Principled environmental, social and governance practices are core priorities at Silver Tiger. Silver Tiger commenced work on its El Tigre Project in 2017. El Tigre will be an open pit and underground mine. Silver Tiger has raised over $100 million CDN in 4 syndicated bought deal financings. The majority of this money was invested by long only precious metals institutions. Silver Tiger has drilled over 150,000 meters at the El Tigre Project, with 119,000 meters completed since 2020. Silver Tiger has completed several Mineral Resource Estimates ("MRE"), a maiden MRE in 2017 and MRE updates in 2023 and 2024. The Preliminary Economic Assessment for the El Tigre open pit was released in November 2023. The October 2024 Preliminary Feasibility Study ("PFS") for the El Tigre open pit delivered robust economics. We project an after-tax net present value (NPV) of US$222 million at a 5% discount rate, an after-tax internal rate of return (IRR) of 40.0%, and a payback period of just 2.0 years. This open pit operation is expected to have a 10-year mine life. The El Tigre project delivers a life of mine undiscounted after-tax cash flow of US$318 million, with initial capital costs of $86.8 million (including $9.3 million in contingency). Operating cash costs are projected at $973/oz AuEq and $12/oz AgEq, with all-in sustaining costs (AISC) at $1,214/oz AuEq and $14/oz AgEq. The economics of the Project have been evaluated based on a discounted $26/oz silver price and gold price of $2,150/oz. Silver Tiger is now initiating drilling from underground, focusing on high-grade silver vein, sulphide, and shale zones. A Preliminary Economic Assessment for the permitted underground mineral resource is expected to be released in the first half of 2025.

About The New Orleans Investment Conference

The New Orleans Investment Conference is the one place where the world's most sophisticated investors gather every year to discover new opportunities and strategies, exchange ideas, plan for the coming year and enjoy the camaraderie of like-minded individuals in America's most fascinating and entertaining city.

Headliners at the New Orleans Conference over the last 50 years have included Lady Margaret Thatcher, former President Gerald Ford, novelist Ayn Rand, General H. Norman Schwarzkopf, Nobel Prize-winning economists Milton Friedman and F.A. Hayek, Dr. Henry Kissinger, Senator Barry Goldwater, Admiral Hyman Rickover, Louis Rukeyser, Sir John Templeton, Lord William Rees-Mogg, Charlton Heston, Jeane Kirkpatrick, Robert Bleiberg, Jack Kemp, William F. Buckley, General Colin Powell, Ron Paul and J. Peter Grace, among hundreds of other notables.

This year's speakers line-up includes the likes of James Grant...George Gammon...Rick Rule...Danielle DiMartino Booth...Brent Johnson...Charles C.W. Cooke…Mary Katharine Ham…Jim Iuorio...Peter Boockvar...Jim Bianco...James Lavish...Adrian Day...Dave Collum...Alex Green...Bob Prechter...Tracy Shuchart...Avi Gilburt...Adam Taggart...Lawrence Lepard...Mark Skousen...Doug Casey...Tavi Costa...Peter Schiff…Lyn Alden…

...Chris Powell...Russ Gray...Robert Helms...Nick Hodge...Sean Brodrick...Lobo Tiggre...Scott McKay...Jennifer Shaigec...Mary Anne & Pam Aden...Dana Samuelson...Bill Murphy...David Morgan...Gary Alexander...Jeff Deist...Byron King…Albert Lu...Omar Ayales...Gerardo Del Real...Rich Checkan...Thom Calandra...and more, including Brien Lundin, host of this illustrious event.

SOURCE: New Orleans Investment Conference