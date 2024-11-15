Nasdaq Stockholm AB: CORRECTION: New last trading day for paid subscription units (BTU) of Mantex AB

CORRECTION: Instrument type At the request of Mantex AB, the last trading day in Mantex AB's paid subscription units will be changed from 2024-11-18 to 2024-11-22. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: MANTEX BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0023114269 Order Book: 362552 Market Segment: First North STO For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone 46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB