Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2024) - 247marketnews.com, a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information, today publishes an editorial discussing this week's quarterly financial reports, featuring Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ: SYTA), which reported a record quarterly revenue, which was a 218% year-over-year increase from the third quarter of 2023.





SD7 handset

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10481/230104_sd.jpg

To read the full article on 247marketnews.com, please click here.

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata, commented, "We delivered $5.9 million in revenue for the third quarter, the largest in our company's history and representing exponential growth of more than 200% year-over-year. This performance underscores the significant momentum we are building, especially in the U.S. market, where sales have increased by 55% year-to-date. More broadly, demand for our SD7 handsets is increasing across a diversity of vertical markets and use cases. Adoption of our disruptive, ruggedized handsets is accelerating to replace more traditional land mobile radio (LMR). Importantly, we have a pipeline of exciting new sales opportunities an innovative next generation product portfolio, and we are well-positioned to become a market leader in this multi-billion-dollar industry."





Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ: SYTA)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10481/230104_siyatalogo.jpg

To continue reading the full article on 247marketnews.com, please click here.

About 24/7 Market News

24/7 MarketNews is a leading market news platform for public companies. As a pioneer in digital media, we are dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information. We take great pride in creating innovative public relations campaigns that help our clients reach their target audience.

Please go to www.247marketnews.com for further information.

24/7 MARKET NEWS, INC Disclaimer

Please go to 24/7 Market News disclosure or https://www.247marketnews.com/disclaimer/ for disclaimer information. 24/7MN Will receive $2500 from a third party for covering Siyata this week and providing other services.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, the popularity and/or competitive success of the Company's acquired football and other sports teams, the Company's ability to attract players and staff for acquired clubs, unsuccessful acquisitions or other strategic transactions, the possibility of a decline in the popularity of football or other sports, the Company's ability to expand its fanbase, sponsors and commercial partners, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/212443

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/230104

SOURCE: 24/7 Market News