Huawei Europe: HUAWEI CONNECT 2024 Paris: Huawei shares 3 optical industry trends at Global Optical Summit

PARIS, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During HUAWEI CONNECT 2024 Paris, Huawei Global Optical Summit was successfully held in Paris, France. Themed "Accelerate F5G-A, Amplify Intelligence", the summit attracted more than 200 industry experts, customers, and partners from many countries around the world. At the summit, focusing on the "3 In 3 Out" trends, Huawei released a series of F5G Advanced (F5G-A) solutions and products for customers in Europe.

Gavin Gu, President of Huawei's Enterprise Optical Business Domain, shared key industry trends on this summit: Intelligent transformation is placing greater demands on data sensing and transmission and is driving 3 important trends in the optical industry.

For intelligent connectivity, homes and campus networks are evolving from gigabit to 10G as optical fibers replace copper cables. This trend has been dubbed "Fiber-in, Copper-out". Moreover, on the industry communications networks of industries like electric power and transportation, SDH (Synchronous Digital Hierarchy) is evolving to fgOTN (Fine-Grain Optical Transport Networking) at an increasing pace, which is called "fgOTN-in, SDH-out". For intelligent sensing, in scenarios such as oil and gas pipeline inspection and perimeter inspection, manual onsite operations will be replaced by remote operations. This will require converged sensing such as vision and fiber sensing, which is a trend called "Optical-sensing-in, Hard-work-out".

Focusing on the "3 In 3 Out" trends, Huawei is dedicated to developing innovative products and solutions. The newly launched F5G-A series solutions can be applied in various scenarios, covering homes, campuses, industry communications networks and perimeter inspection.

1. Fiber-in, Copper-out

In the home scenario, Huawei has launched the all-optical target network for ISPs in the "fibre to the room (FTTR)" era. On the access side, full-scenario home broadband solutions, such as FTTR and Trouble-Free Optical Network Terminal, are used to help ISPs improve user experience and reduce operating expenses.

On backbone and metropolitan area networks, Huawei's industry-leading 400G Optical Transport Network (OTN) products and innovative OptiX Alps-WDM Solution enable ISPs to easily cope with rising traffic on the networks.

In the campus scenario, as campus networks embrace Wi-Fi 7 technology, traditional copper lines will inevitably be replaced by fibre-optic cables, which enable higher bandwidth, offer longer service life - future-proofing for about 30 years - and are more environmentally friendly.

Targeting large campuses in industries such as education, healthcare, and manufacturing, Huawei has launched its fiber-to-the-office, or FTTO 2.0, solution to upgrade the bandwidth, networking, and operations and maintenance (O&M) on the live network.

Huawei made an innovative breakthrough with the industry's first XGS-PON Pro technology, a passive optical network standard that supports ultra-high bandwidth access of 12.5G or 25G services, providing 2.5 times the industry bandwidth.

The solution, an industry-first, supports end-to-end (E2E) slicing, enabling up to 8 dedicated networks (such as office and production networks) to run on a single infrastructure. This eliminates siloed network architectures and reduces total cost of ownership (TCO) by 30%.

Furthermore, the Network Cloud Engine (NCE) management platform implements holistic management of IP and Passive Optical LAN networks, enabling a single view to manage an entire campus network via a unified platform, improving O&M efficiency by 50%.

2. fgOTN-in, SDH-out

Synchronous digital hierarchy (SDH) has been widely used on industry communication networks as a secure and reliable solution in the past 30 years. But as digital intelligence continues to ramp up in the industry, the bandwidth limit imposed by SDH has become a bottleneck, creating a need for a next-generation production communication network that supports higher bandwidth without sacrificing security and reliability.

SDH networks in the electric power and transportation industries are now being upgraded and reconstructed with fine-grain OTN, or fgOTN.

This comes after the International Telecommunication Union-Telecommunication Standardization Sector (ITU-T) officially approved the fgOTN standard in 2023 and defined it as a next-generation technology to replace SDH.

Huawei has launched the industry's first fgOTN-compliant solution with the OptiXtrans E6600, a highly reliable product offering five-nines availability and providing ten times the bandwidth of SDH. It supports services like PCM, PDH, SDH, and Ethernet, and retains SDH O&M practices, ensuring smoother evolution.

3. Optical-sensing-in, Hard-work-out

Critical infrastructure such as railways, airports, and oil and gas pipelines often require perimeter inspection as part of manual on-site operations. The efficiency for such inspection often tends to be low, and with poor associated working conditions.

Smart perimeter inspection and monitoring solutions, across vast expanses such as for pipelines, can now be implemented, thanks to next-generation fiber-optic sensing and AI analysis.

These accurate and always-on solutions enable employers to redeploy staff from outdoor sites to offices, improving their productivity and conditions at work.

Another advantage of Huawei's optical-visual linkage solution is its use of fiber-optic vibration and video detection to achieve zero false negatives. With a leading optical DSP module and an AI foundation model, the OVLS solution provides 10 times the accuracy of the industry standard and offers high anti-interference capabilities. Even in level-7 winds and heavy rains, high accuracy can be guaranteed.

Looking ahead, Huawei will continue to innovate and work with all global customers and partners to seize new "3 In 3 Out" opportunities, and to accelerate industrial intelligence, achieving win-win results in the intelligent era.

