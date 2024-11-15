ROX Motor's Global Strategy Reaches New Milestone at the 2024 Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition, and Expands to over 20 Countries

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ROX Motor, a pioneer in the NEV market for outdoor living, signed cooperation agreements with dealers from Iraq, Jordan, Oman, and Libya, further advancing its globalization strategy. At the same time, ROX Motor launched a domestic partner recruitment programme to collaborate with top-tier dealers, enhancing service accessibility and customer experiences. The company also inaugurated the ROX Motor Adventure Academy, an exclusive platform offering expert-led outdoor training for the ROX Motor community. ROX Motor also launched the ROX Motor Lure Magic Box, reinforcing brand value through differentiated, tiered product offerings.

Global Expansion Success and Launch of Domestic Partner Recruitment Programme

During the Guangzhou Auto Show, ROX Motor's global strategy achieved key milestones. The company signed agreements with partners in Iraq, Jordan, Oman, and Libya, launching sales channels and customer service systems across these four markets. ROX Motor also opened its first showroom in Kuwait, further advancing its Middle East expansion. Additionally, the company hosted its inaugural global after-sales training, attended by after-sales directors and engineers from all partner countries, reinforcing its commitment to delivering exceptional, standardized service experiences worldwide.

Headquartered in China with a global perspective, ROX Motor has successfully established a sales and service network in over 20 countries, including the UAE, Qatar, and Kazakhstan. This expansion covers key emerging markets such as the Middle East, Central Asia, Africa, Southeast Asia, and Latin America, with overseas deliveries and orders exceeding 10,000 units. In the UAE, the ROX 01 ranks third in all-terrain luxury SUV sales, with a market share surpassing 15% from January to October. The ROX 01's combination of safety, comfort, and reliability has led to its selection as the official vehicle for the UAE Police, marking significant recognition for the brand in the Middle East high-end market.

ROX Motor's global strategy is evolving from traditional export-based growth to a more collaborative, ecosystem-driven approach, rooted in local driving scenarios and real user needs. Falconry is an important cultural tradition for many MENA communities, and the limited-run ROX 01 Falcon Edition has been custom-designed to honour this tradition. The vehicle made a high-profile debut at the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX), where it was acquired by the local royal family.

At the Guangzhou Auto Show, the ROX 01 Falcon Edition made its China debut, showcasing the unique cultural traditions to the domestic audience.

