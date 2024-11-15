Allegiant Travel Company: Allegiant Reports October 2024 Traffic

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for October 2024.

"As observed below and consistent with commentary from our third quarter earnings call, hurricanes Helene and Milton had an outsized impact on our business," stated Drew Wells, Chief Commercial Officer of Allegiant Travel Company. "We canceled nearly 1,000 flights between late September and early January, with approximately two-thirds of those cancelations occurring during the month of October. We are encouraged by booking trends following the election, which suggest a faster-than-expected recovery for the impacted areas. We will continue monitoring these trends with the intent of updating guidance, as needed."

Scheduled Service - Year Over Year Comparison



October 2024 October 2023 Change Passengers 1,168,344 1,407,936 (17.0 %) Revenue passenger miles (000) 1,059,877 1,257,473 (15.7 %) Available seat miles (000) 1,349,511 1,502,611 (10.2 %) Load factor 78.5 % 83.7 % (5.2pts) Departures 8,679 9,716 (10.7 %) Average stage length (miles) 887 873 1.6 %

Total System* - Year Over Year Comparison



October 2024 October 2023 Change Passengers 1,197,186 1,442,874 (17.0 %) Available seat miles (000) 1,428,955 1,573,859 (9.2 %) Departures 9,311 10,336 (9.9 %) Average stage length (miles) 875 859 1.8 %



*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract. System revenue passenger miles and system load

factor are not useful statistics as system available seat miles include both ASMs flown by fixed fee flying as well as

non-revenue producing repositioning flights used for operational needs. Fixed fee flying is better measured through

dollar contribution versus operational statistics.

Preliminary Financial Results



$ per gallon October 2024 estimated average fuel cost per gallon - system $2.52





Allegiant Travel Company

Las Vegas -based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

