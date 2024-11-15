Anzeige
Freitag, 15.11.2024
Strategische Partnerschaft für sichere KI- und Quantentechnologie im Gesundheitswesen
WKN: A40EG6 | ISIN: FI4000571054 | Ticker-Symbol: XK2
Tradegate
14.11.24
21:08 Uhr
31,500 Euro
-0,120
-0,38 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
31,06031,38017:56
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.11.2024 17:35 Uhr
Kalmar Corporation: Share Repurchase 15.11.2024

Finanznachrichten News



KALMAR CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 15 NOVEMBER 2024 AT 6.30 PM (EET)
KALMAR CORPORATION: SHARE REPURCHASE 15.11.2024
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
Trade date11/15/2024
Bourse tradeBuy
ShareKALMAR
Amount15,000Shares
Average price/ share31.4957EUR
Total cost472,435.50EUR
Kalmar Corporation now holds a total of 92 000 shares
including the shares repurchased on 15.11.2024
On behalf of Kalmar Corporation
Nordea Bank Oyj
Janne SarvikiviSami Huttunen
For further information, please contact:
Sakari Ahdekivi, CFO, tel. +358 50 400 3557
Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing & Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697
www.kalmarglobal.com







Attachment

  • Kalmar_15.11_trades (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f759d69f-b72d-44fa-9a7d-fd145f78ca30)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
