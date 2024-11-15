Anzeige
Strategische Partnerschaft für sichere KI- und Quantentechnologie im Gesundheitswesen
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Documents available for viewing

Finanznachrichten News

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 15

DOCUMENTS AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc
LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55


Copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism:

Annual Report and Financial Statements (year ended 31 August 2024)
Form of Proxy relating to the Company's Annual General Meeting

These documents will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism


15 November 2024



© 2024 PR Newswire
