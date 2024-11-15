Regulatory News:

As stated in our press release dated 26 September, updated on 6 October, a fault was detected on the electrical interconnector between France and the UK, leading to a suspension of activity.

Works to restore the cable are progressing well. The full assessment of the return to service plan has concluded that, as a precautionary measure, two additional weeks of outage were necessary to finalise works and conduct further tests during that period.

Consequently, the re-entry into service of the interconnector is expected on 2December.

The extension of the suspension of activity until 2 December will have an additional commercial impact estimated at approximately 13 million euros1

Group EBITDA target for 2024 is confirmed at this stage.

About Getlink

Getlink SE (Euronext Paris: GET), through its subsidiary Eurotunnel, is the concession holder until 2086 for the Channel Tunnel infrastructure and operates Truck Shuttles and Passenger Shuttles (cars and coaches) between Folkestone (UK) and Calais (France). Since 31 December 2020 Eurotunnel has been developing the smart border to ensure that the Tunnel remains the fastest, most reliable, easiest and most environmentally friendly way to cross the Channel. Since it opened in 1994, close to 500 million people and more than 102 million vehicles have travelled through the Channel Tunnel. This unique land link, which carries a quarter of trade between the Continent and the United Kingdom, has become a vital link, reinforced by the ElecLink electricity interconnector installed in the Tunnel, which helps to balance energy needs between France and the United Kingdom. Getlink completes its sustainable mobility services with its rail freight subsidiary Europorte. Committed to "low-carbon" services that control their impact on the environment (through its activities, the Group avoids the equivalent of 1.9 million tonnes of CO2 per year), Getlink has made the place of people, nature and territories a central concern.

