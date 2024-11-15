Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 15
15 November 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 110,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 607.342p. The highest price paid per share was 610.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 602.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0140% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 521,047,089 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 786,684,311. Rightmove holds 11,322,680 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
559
603.600
16:08:03
500
603.600
16:08:03
927
603.600
16:06:03
1029
604.400
16:04:05
1126
605.000
16:00:48
1091
603.600
15:56:19
945
603.800
15:56:19
1076
602.400
15:53:47
1013
602.000
15:46:59
117
602.000
15:46:59
970
602.200
15:43:19
1114
603.000
15:40:25
952
604.600
15:34:47
171
604.600
15:34:47
1064
604.200
15:31:10
1054
604.400
15:26:52
1016
605.800
15:22:54
961
607.000
15:22:21
1014
607.200
15:18:21
973
606.200
15:15:22
920
605.800
15:10:12
983
606.000
15:09:06
944
605.600
15:07:05
964
605.800
15:06:17
1004
605.000
14:59:59
972
605.400
14:55:55
1000
605.800
14:50:24
1065
606.000
14:47:22
947
606.600
14:43:47
1128
607.400
14:43:00
1055
607.400
14:43:00
1090
607.000
14:37:02
924
607.000
14:33:06
223
607.400
14:30:08
839
607.400
14:30:08
955
607.600
14:29:59
46
607.600
14:29:59
1054
607.600
14:29:59
13
607.600
14:29:59
989
607.600
14:19:42
707
607.800
14:15:51
397
607.800
14:15:51
923
607.400
14:03:06
1039
606.600
13:57:05
925
607.000
13:56:57
75
607.000
13:56:57
1025
607.000
13:56:57
1102
607.400
13:44:55
567
607.400
13:36:22
559
607.400
13:36:22
1006
607.600
13:32:13
1109
607.800
13:29:50
1119
607.200
13:24:51
759
608.400
13:14:18
170
608.400
13:14:18
1139
608.400
13:05:50
1068
608.400
12:57:40
258
608.600
12:50:25
786
608.600
12:50:25
1141
608.600
12:45:01
1095
607.800
12:37:01
14
607.800
12:21:55
1106
607.800
12:21:55
529
608.200
12:12:34
179
608.200
12:12:34
313
608.200
12:12:34
933
608.200
12:12:34
1097
608.000
11:54:13
693
607.800
11:44:05
430
607.800
11:44:05
615
609.000
11:33:14
494
609.000
11:33:14
1133
608.800
11:26:35
495
609.400
11:20:38
495
609.400
11:20:38
1086
608.200
11:07:09
990
608.200
10:55:52
647
608.400
10:51:02
491
608.400
10:51:02
466
609.200
10:44:00
306
609.200
10:44:00
306
609.200
10:44:00
494
608.800
10:40:19
557
608.800
10:40:19
933
608.400
10:34:12
104
608.600
10:28:35
904
608.600
10:28:35
349
608.200
10:19:52
700
608.200
10:19:52
951
608.200
10:19:52
1306
607.800
10:16:57
138
607.800
10:16:17
1100
607.800
10:16:01
923
609.600
10:15:28
1707
609.600
10:15:28
4530
609.600
10:15:28
4530
609.600
10:15:28
1799
609.600
10:15:28
1091
610.200
10:09:17
1046
609.600
10:02:51
1129
609.000
09:57:12
956
608.400
09:51:01
29
608.800
09:45:14
964
608.800
09:45:14
1023
608.200
09:37:23
804
606.600
09:33:37
1048
606.600
09:33:37
215
606.600
09:33:37
1
606.600
09:33:37
1132
607.800
09:20:02
1014
608.200
09:12:25
1114
609.200
09:02:44
1077
609.600
08:59:43
37
607.200
08:49:57
1100
607.200
08:49:57
1
607.200
08:49:57
1119
608.200
08:45:02
954
608.600
08:39:18
1031
609.400
08:30:48
1135
609.400
08:27:00
797
609.400
08:27:00
318
609.400
08:27:00
1137
605.000
08:16:40
989
604.000
08:12:28
945
604.400
08:06:31
1096
605.000
08:06:31
1099
605.400
08:01:37