Freitag, 15.11.2024
Strategische Partnerschaft für sichere KI- und Quantentechnologie im Gesundheitswesen
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23
7,2507,30017:54
15.11.2024
Finanznachrichten News

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 15

15 November 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 110,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 607.342p. The highest price paid per share was 610.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 602.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0140% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 521,047,089 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 786,684,311. Rightmove holds 11,322,680 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

559

603.600

16:08:03

500

603.600

16:08:03

927

603.600

16:06:03

1029

604.400

16:04:05

1126

605.000

16:00:48

1091

603.600

15:56:19

945

603.800

15:56:19

1076

602.400

15:53:47

1013

602.000

15:46:59

117

602.000

15:46:59

970

602.200

15:43:19

1114

603.000

15:40:25

952

604.600

15:34:47

171

604.600

15:34:47

1064

604.200

15:31:10

1054

604.400

15:26:52

1016

605.800

15:22:54

961

607.000

15:22:21

1014

607.200

15:18:21

973

606.200

15:15:22

920

605.800

15:10:12

983

606.000

15:09:06

944

605.600

15:07:05

964

605.800

15:06:17

1004

605.000

14:59:59

972

605.400

14:55:55

1000

605.800

14:50:24

1065

606.000

14:47:22

947

606.600

14:43:47

1128

607.400

14:43:00

1055

607.400

14:43:00

1090

607.000

14:37:02

924

607.000

14:33:06

223

607.400

14:30:08

839

607.400

14:30:08

955

607.600

14:29:59

46

607.600

14:29:59

1054

607.600

14:29:59

13

607.600

14:29:59

989

607.600

14:19:42

707

607.800

14:15:51

397

607.800

14:15:51

923

607.400

14:03:06

1039

606.600

13:57:05

925

607.000

13:56:57

75

607.000

13:56:57

1025

607.000

13:56:57

1102

607.400

13:44:55

567

607.400

13:36:22

559

607.400

13:36:22

1006

607.600

13:32:13

1109

607.800

13:29:50

1119

607.200

13:24:51

759

608.400

13:14:18

170

608.400

13:14:18

1139

608.400

13:05:50

1068

608.400

12:57:40

258

608.600

12:50:25

786

608.600

12:50:25

1141

608.600

12:45:01

1095

607.800

12:37:01

14

607.800

12:21:55

1106

607.800

12:21:55

529

608.200

12:12:34

179

608.200

12:12:34

313

608.200

12:12:34

933

608.200

12:12:34

1097

608.000

11:54:13

693

607.800

11:44:05

430

607.800

11:44:05

615

609.000

11:33:14

494

609.000

11:33:14

1133

608.800

11:26:35

495

609.400

11:20:38

495

609.400

11:20:38

1086

608.200

11:07:09

990

608.200

10:55:52

647

608.400

10:51:02

491

608.400

10:51:02

466

609.200

10:44:00

306

609.200

10:44:00

306

609.200

10:44:00

494

608.800

10:40:19

557

608.800

10:40:19

933

608.400

10:34:12

104

608.600

10:28:35

904

608.600

10:28:35

349

608.200

10:19:52

700

608.200

10:19:52

951

608.200

10:19:52

1306

607.800

10:16:57

138

607.800

10:16:17

1100

607.800

10:16:01

923

609.600

10:15:28

1707

609.600

10:15:28

4530

609.600

10:15:28

4530

609.600

10:15:28

1799

609.600

10:15:28

1091

610.200

10:09:17

1046

609.600

10:02:51

1129

609.000

09:57:12

956

608.400

09:51:01

29

608.800

09:45:14

964

608.800

09:45:14

1023

608.200

09:37:23

804

606.600

09:33:37

1048

606.600

09:33:37

215

606.600

09:33:37

1

606.600

09:33:37

1132

607.800

09:20:02

1014

608.200

09:12:25

1114

609.200

09:02:44

1077

609.600

08:59:43

37

607.200

08:49:57

1100

607.200

08:49:57

1

607.200

08:49:57

1119

608.200

08:45:02

954

608.600

08:39:18

1031

609.400

08:30:48

1135

609.400

08:27:00

797

609.400

08:27:00

318

609.400

08:27:00

1137

605.000

08:16:40

989

604.000

08:12:28

945

604.400

08:06:31

1096

605.000

08:06:31

1099

605.400

08:01:37


