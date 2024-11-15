Anzeige
Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares
WKN: A0YD8N | ISIN: GG00B4L0PD47 | Ticker-Symbol: B7K1
Berlin
15.11.24
18:30 Uhr
8,143 Euro
-0,034
-0,42 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 15

FIDELITY EMERGING MARKETS LIMITED (the 'Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800HWWQPUJ4K1GS84

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Board of the Company announces that it has bought into Treasury.

Number of shares repurchased:

35,634

Date of transaction:

15 November 2024

Average share price paid per share (GBp):

679.900

Lowest share price paid per share (GBp):

672.300

Highest share price paid per share (GBp):

685.000

Following this transaction, the Company has:

Issued Share Capital:

77,568,185

Total Shares held in Treasury:

7,113,204

Total Voting Rights:

70,454,981

Notes:

1. The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

2. The Company's issued share capital held in Treasury attract no voting rights.

Contact:

Nira Mistry

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

+44 (0)7778 354 517


