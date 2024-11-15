Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2024) - Talent Infinity Resource Developments Inc. (CSE: TICO) ("Talent" or the "Company") announces that it has signed (on November 14, 2024) a conditional and non-binding Letter of Intent (the "Advantage LOI") with Advantage Mining Group Ltd. ("Advantage") for Gold-Silver Mineral Claims located in Mexico that Advantage represents that they have the rights to acquire.

The mineral property claims encompass over 1,100 hectares in Sonora Mexico; The claims are located within the west-central portion of the Sierra Madre Occidental Volcanic Complex within the prominent northwest-trending "Sonora Gold Belt" of northern Mexico and parallel to the well-known, precious metals-rich Mojave-Sonora Megashear.

Talent and Advantage recognize the preliminary nature for the Advantage LOI and both parties shall be required to work through a detailed Definitive Agreement. Stephen Brown, CEO of Advantage, and Derrick Gaon, CEO of Talent, both commented, "We look forward to working with each other's respective teams through the due diligence process and providing a further update on the status of the Advantage LOI".

About TICO

Talent Infinity Resource Developments Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of critical mineral properties. The Company is based in Vancouver, B.C. and holds an option over the Wildcat Property located in British Columbia.

Disclaimers: This news release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update such statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators which is posted on www.sedarplus.ca. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described stated herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. No regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The Company does not undertake to update this news release unless required by applicable law.

For Immediate Release (Not for Dissemination in the USA)

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/230194

SOURCE: Talent Infinity Resource Developments Inc.