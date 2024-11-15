ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CRH today announced the acquisition of Dutra Materials in San Rafael, California. This acquisition expands CRH's Americas Materials Solutions business and enhances its ability to provide integrated solutions to customers in northern California.

Dutra Materials complements CRH's Americas Materials Solutions business in the Western U.S., bringing additional strategic aggregate reserves and asphalt production capabilities to service the northern California construction market.

"We are delighted to welcome Dutra Materials into the CRH family. Following our entry into the state of California earlier this year via the acquisitions of BoDean Company and Northgate Ready Mix, we are excited to expand our presence in California and further enhance our ability to provide integrated solutions to customers in this attractive market," said Scott Parson, President, Americas Materials Solutions, CRH.

"The construction market in California is one of the largest in the United States and presents CRH with attractive opportunities for continued growth. As North America's leading integrated supplier of aggregates, asphalt and ready mixed concrete, we look forward to helping build, connect and improve Northern California and serving customers with our unique combination of building materials, products and solutions," Parson added.

About CRH

CRH (NYSE: CRH, LSE: CRH) is the leading provider of building materials solutions that build, connect and improve our world. Employing c.78,500 people at c.3,390 operating locations in 28 countries, CRH has market leadership positions in both North America and Europe. As the essential partner for transportation and critical utility infrastructure projects, complex non-residential construction and outdoor living solutions, CRH's unique offering of materials, products and value-added services helps to deliver a more resilient and sustainable built environment. The company is ranked among sector leaders by Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) rating agencies. A Fortune 500 company, CRH's shares are listed on the NYSE and LSE.

