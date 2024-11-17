INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) has released detailed findings from the Phase 3 SUMMIT trial, demonstrating that tirzepatide significantly lowered the risk of worsening heart failure events in adults with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and obesity. Additionally, patients receiving tirzepatide showed substantial improvements in heart failure symptoms and physical limitations.The company noted that primary endpoints were met. Tirzepatide showed a 38% reduction in the risk of heart failure outcomes, assessed as a composite endpoint, compared to placebo. Risk of hospitalization for heart failure was reduced by 56%. In addition, patients taking tirzepatide saw a nearly 25-point improvement in the Kansas City Cardiomyopathy Questionnaire Clinical Summary Score (KCCQ-CSS),1 which measures symptoms and physical limitations associated with heart failure, compared to a 15-point improvement for the placebo group.The company said all key secondary endpoints were also met, with patients treated with tirzepatide demonstrating improved exercise capacity, walking approximately 30 meters farther in six minutes than those on placebo. Additionally, patients treated with tirzepatide saw an average reduction in body weight of 15.7%, compared to 2.2% in the placebo group. Tirzepatide also significantly decreased high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hsCRP), a key marker of systemic inflammation, by 43.4%, while the placebo group saw a 3.5% decrease.According to the company, the overall safety profile of tirzepatide in the SUMMIT trial was consistent with previously reported tirzepatide studies. The most frequently reported adverse events were primarily gastrointestinal related and generally mild to moderate in severity. The most common adverse events reported by those on tirzepatide compared with placebo, respectively, were diarrhea, nausea and constipation. Adverse events led to discontinuation of study treatment in 23 participants taking tirzepatide and five taking placebo.For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX