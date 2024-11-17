Bogotá will host one of the most anticipated sports events of the year: the Gran Fondo Bogotá x Egan.

BOGOTÁ, COLOMBIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2024 / On November 17, Bogotá will host one of the most anticipated sports events of the year: the Gran Fondo de Ciclismo de Bogotá. This celebration of cycling will not only showcase the spirit of the sport but will also generate a significant economic and social benefit in the city, boosting local small and medium-sized businesses as well as the tourism and hospitality sectors.

Supporting the Local Economy

The Gran Fondo de Ciclismo de Bogotá is making a significant contribution, injecting an impressive $3 billion COP (more than €640,000) into the local economy. This investment directly engages 42 Bogotá-based companies providing essential goods and services, many of them small businesses located in the neighborhoods along the race route. This translates into direct economic growth within these communities.

Job Creation

The event is generating 2200 temporary direct jobs and 3050 indirect jobs, spread across sectors such as textiles, marketing, gastronomy, transportation, insurance, healthcare, commerce, and tourism. Cycla, the organization led by Egan Bernal and Camilo Reina, has a dedicated team of 50 full-time staff. On race day, the logistical support team will include 1700 staff members, 30 supervisors and coordinators, and 40 sports massage therapists.

Visitor Influx and Economic Impact

The Gran Fondo de Ciclismo de Bogotá is set to attract approximately 1,750 visitors (15.6% of the total) from outside Bogotá, including 1000 athletes and 750 companions. Of these, 90% will be domestic visitors, while 10% will come from 24 countries from all around the world. These visitors will generate a direct economic impact of $1,07 billion COP (approximately €250,000) across key sectors such as lodging, gastronomy, and transportation. In this context, the partnership with Invest in Bogotá, the city's investment promotion agency, will be essential in helping attract more resources for future events of this magnitude.

For national visitors (1575 people), the average spending is estimated at USD $30 per day for three days, contributing USD $142,560,000 to the city's economy. International visitors (175 people) are expected to spend USD $159 per day for five days, resulting in a total of USD $255,000,000.

Impact on Hotel Occupancy

The hospitality industry is poised to benefit as well. National visitors are projected to use 711 hotel nights, while international visitors will book 680 nights, totaling 1,391 nights. This provides a significant boost to Bogotá's hotel sector.

Contribution to Bogotá

Thanks to the Gran Fondo de Ciclismo de Bogotá, the estimated total impact on Bogotá's economy will surpass $4,7 billion COP. This underscores the importance of promoting large-scale sporting events that not only encourage physical activity and recreation but also drive substantial revenue for the city. Remarkably, months of planning culminate in a single weekend that delivers significant economic growth for Bogotá.

Social and Organizational Contribution

This event wouldn't be possible without the dedicated teams working tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure a safe and exciting experience for participants and spectators alike. The Gran Fondo de Ciclismo de Bogotá exemplifies Bogotá's commitment to hosting high-impact sports events that benefit the community in countless ways.

Route Highlights for Gran Fondo de Ciclismo de Bogotá:

- Start Location: Plaza de Bolívar.

- Time: 5:30 AM

- Route: Carrera 7, Calle 19, Carrera 3, Avenida Circunvalar, Vía Bogotá Choachí, Alto de Patios, Parque Nacional, and more.

- Mountain Passes: Alto de Patios and Páramo del Verjón.

- Alto de Patios is among the most popular cycling routes in the world according to Strava, offering a unique and safe experience in the global cycling capital.

- Páramo El Verjón combines breathtaking scenery with challenging climbs, inviting cyclists to enjoy iconic landmarks of Bogotá.

- Total Distance: Approximately 115 kilometers.

Gran Fondo de Ciclismo de Bogotá route map.

For more information:

Diego Sandoval

Phone: +57 3165877899

https://pr.report/4bmi

SOURCE: Invest in Bogota



