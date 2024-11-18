Anzeige
Montag, 18.11.2024
Solarbetriebene Krypto-Strategie lässt Aktie an einem Tag um 100% steigen
PR Newswire
18.11.2024 01:06 Uhr
SoniVie Ltd., Appoints Veteran Medtech Executive Raymond W. Cohen as Chairman of its Board of Directors

Finanznachrichten News

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SoniVie Ltd., a medical device company developing a proprietary renal denervation system to treat hypertension, announced today the appointment of Raymond W. Cohen to serve as its chairman of the board of directors.

Mr. Cohen has served as the chief executive officer and member of the board of directors of Axonics, Inc., an Irvine, Calif. based global medical technology company he cofounded in 2013 and took public October 31, 2018. Axonics ranked No. 1 on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and the 2022 Financial Times ranking of the fastest growing companies in the Americas.

Cohen is retiring from Axonics following the close of its $3.7 billion sale to Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX).

Prior to Axonics, Cohen was the CEO of Vessix Vascular, Inc. (privately held) which developed a catheter based renal denervation system that was acquired by BSX in late 2012.

Tomaso Zambelli, CEO of SoniVie, said "We look forward to benefiting from Mr. Cohen's broad experience in growing Medtech companies and moreover his expertise in renal denervation as we execute our PMA study for US FDA approval and make plans to commercialize our product."

About Raymond W. Cohen

An accredited public company director with over 40 years of experience in the life sciences industry, Cohen also serves as an independent director of Kestra Medical Technologies, Inc., (privately held) a commercial stage company manufacturing and marketing a wearable defibrillator product for patients at temporary risk of cardiac arrest.

Cohen recently received the 2024 MedTech MVP Award and was also named Businessperson of the Year by the Orange County Business Journal. In 2021, Mr. Cohen received a lifetime achievement award from SoCal Bio for his four decades of work in medical technology. In late 2020, Mr. Cohen was named as Entrepreneur of the Year by Ernst & Young for the Pacific Southwest United States.

About SoniVie Ltd.

SoniVie has developed TIVUS (Therapeutic Intra-Vascular Ultrasound System) which employs high-frequency non-focused ultrasound energy to ablate nerves in the renal artery to decrease blood pressure for patients suffering from hypertension, a condition impacting millions of people worldwide and substantially increasing their risk of heart attack, stroke and kidney failure. In July 2024, the United States FDA approved the company's PMA study which is now enrolling patients in the US, Europe and Israel. The "THRIVE" study is an international, multicenter, randomized, double blind, sham-controlled study, designed to demonstrate the safety and effectiveness of the TIVUS System in hypertensive subjects who are off anti-hypertensive medications one month prior to the procedure until 2 months post procedure. Unblinding will be performed 6 months post procedure. SoniVie has operations in Israel, US and Europe.

For more information, please go to www.sonivie.com

PR Contact:

Tomaso Zambelli, CEO
Sonivie Ltd.
tomaso@sonivie.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sonivie-ltd-appoints-veteran-medtech-executive-raymond-w-cohen-as-chairman-of-its-board-of-directors-302307758.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
