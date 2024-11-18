Anzeige
Montag, 18.11.2024
Solarbetriebene Krypto-Strategie lässt Aktie an einem Tag um 100% steigen
Beijing HyperStrong Technology Co., Ltd.: HyperStrong Ranked Among Top Three Global BESS Integrators by S&P Global for 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HyperStrong, a leading provider of energy storage solutions, has been ranked among the top three battery energy storage system (BESS) integrators in terms of global capacity installed in 2023 according to the 2024 Battery Energy Storage System Integrator report published by S&P Global Commodity Insights in November 2024. In the report, project capacity for each system integrator only includes projects that supplied complete AC solutions as a final supplier, and all projects are recorded in usable AC capacity in MW and MWh.


The report also ranks HyperStrong as the top BESS integrator in China (mainland) market in terms of cumulative installed and contracted project capacity in both GW and GWh, and No. 4 in the global market cumulatively. These two rankings are both based on project capacity as of end of July 2024.

HyperStrong was ranked among the top five BESS integrators in the 2023 Battery Energy Storage System Integrator report published by S&P Global Commodity Insights.

"Being recognized among the top three global BESS integrators by S&P Global Commodity Insights is a testament to HyperStrong's dedication to driving innovative and scalable energy storage solutions worldwide," said Dr. Jianhui Zhang, CEO of HyperStrong. "With over 13 years of dedication, more than 20GWh of energy storage deployment and experience gathered through over 300 projects, HyperStrong will continue its commitment to promoting the development of the energy storage industry, bringing more innovative and reliable energy storage solutions and contributing to the green energy transition at global scale."

About HyperStrong

HyperStrong is a leading energy storage system integrator and service provider. HyperStrong offers a full portfolio of energy storage products as well as one-stop solutions for the utility-scale, commercial and industrial applications. Having built four smart manufacturing bases, three R&D centers, two testing labs and a global marketing center, HyperStrong empowers clients worldwide to achieve their energy transition and carbon neutrality goals.

For more information, visit www.hyperstrong.com, or connect with us on LinkedIn.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2347342/HyperStrong_updated_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hyperstrong-ranked-among-top-three-global-bess-integrators-by-sp-global-for-2023-302308079.html

