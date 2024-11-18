Leading travel technology provider, Amadeus, unveils findings from a new independent global study, Innovating the Culture of Tomorrow. The studycaptures the five priorities that are front of mind for technology professionals across eight markets:

1. Nearly all (94%) tech professionals see career changes ahead and will leave if they don't get the right training

Some 40% of technology professionals anticipate pivoting their careers at least three times to adapt to emerging technologies, like Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and cloud computing. Only 6% of respondents globally considered that they would not have to evolve their roles at all.

Around a quarter (24%) of global technology professionals believe the company they work for underinvests in their training. Beyond financial incentives, half (48%) rank training on new technologies as a key factor to prevent them from moving elsewhere.

2. Innovation is a magnet for tech professionals even above salary

Ahead of salary, technology professionals chose 'being innovative' as the most important factor when selecting a potential employer. Beyond aspiration, respondents at innovative companies were over five times more likely (43%) than those at non-innovative companies (8%) to say they were 'very happy' at work. Conversely, global tech workers at companies not perceived to be innovative were four times more likely to say they were thinking about leaving within the next year.

Professor James Berry, Founder of the UCL MBA comments: "Being within an innovative business or using the latest technologies promises tech professionals progress and security in an otherwise insecure world. In the study, being perceived as innovative was paramount, and the average technology professional said they would consider taking a 21% pay cut to work with the leading brand in their sector. Therefore, companies looking to attract first-class technology talent need to communicate their innovation achievements clearly, and employers looking to retain their talent need to invest in their training and development."

3. DE&I is a central focus for tech professionals, particularly AI Engineers

Four-in-five (79%) technology professionals want the company they work for to evidence its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) credentials. Among respondents, AI engineers were the most likely (53%) to rank a company being able to prove its DE&I credentials as 'very important' 33% above average. This is particularly interesting in light of growing concerns about biases being inadvertently built into AI models.

4. Ping-pong tables are out, collaboration spaces are in

Contrary to stereotypes of innovative workplaces, technology workers observe that a 'buzzy environment' (13%) and recreational activities on-site (31%) were the least helpful in fostering innovation. Instead, improved technology (56%), physical tools like suitable desks and equipment (53%), quiet spaces (49%) and meeting facilities to brainstorm with colleagues(48%) were valued as most conducive to promoting innovation.

5. Improvements still needed to support psychological safety and mental health in tech companies

Around one in five tech workers (18%) do not feel encouraged to innovate at work, with a further 11% believing they are not supported in experimenting with their ideas. Nearly a fifth of respondents said they would be actively uncomfortable (17%) talking about their mental health at work.

Ana Doval de las Heras, Senior Vice President, People Culture, Amadeus says: "At Amadeus, we believe that innovation is the cornerstone of progress. This research underscores the importance of fostering an environment where creativity and continuous learning are at the forefront. By empowering our technology professionals to explore new ideas, supported by a collaborative, inclusive and caring culture, we are advancing the travel industry and creating a workplace where our employees can thrive and achieve their full potential."

Methodology

Opinium Research questioned 2,200 technology professionals from eight markets India, France, Spain, Turkey, Colombia, Philippines, USA, and the UK in the third quarter of 2024. Respondents were aged from 18-55+ and are employed in a representative cross-section of technology professions. Open questions were analyzed by Mercury Analytics.

