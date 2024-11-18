BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.The yen rose to near 1-month highs of 162.27 against the euro and 173.41 against the Swiss franc, from last week's closing quotes of 162.69 and 173.79, respectively.Against the U.S. dollar, the yen climbed to a 6-day high of 153.84 from Friday's closing value of 153.34.The yen edged up to 194.37 against the pound, from last week's closing value of 194.73.If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 158.00 against the euro, 170.00 against the franc, 149.00 against the greenback and 188.00 against the pound.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX