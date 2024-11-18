Anzeige
Montag, 18.11.2024
Solarbetriebene Krypto-Strategie lässt Aktie an einem Tag um 100% steigen
WKN: 675213 | ISIN: NO0010096985
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.11.2024 07:58 Uhr
54 Leser
Equinor ASA: Ex. dividend second quarter 2024 today - Oslo Børs

Finanznachrichten News

The shares in Equinor ASA (OSE: EQNR; NYSE: EQNR) will as from today be traded on Oslo Børs exclusive the second quarter 2024 cash dividend as detailed below.

Ex. date: 18 November 2024

Ordinary cash dividend amount: 0.35

Extraordinary cash dividend amount: 0.35

Announced currency: USD

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


