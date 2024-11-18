Anzeige
Montag, 18.11.2024
Solarbetriebene Krypto-Strategie lässt Aktie an einem Tag um 100% steigen
18.11.2024 08:06 Uhr
Tap Global Group Plc - Appointment of Non-Executive Chairman

Tap Global Group Plc - Appointment of Non-Executive Chairman

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 18

Certain information contained within this Announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR") as applied in the United Kingdom. Upon publication of this Announcement, this information is now considered to be in the public domain.

18 November 2024

Tap Global Group Plc

("Tap Group" or the "Company")

Appointment of Non-Executive Chairman

Tap Global Group Plc (AQSE: TAP), the regulated crypto app bridging the gap between traditional finance and blockchain technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Peter George Wall as Non-Executive Chairman of the Company with immediate effect.

On 15 November 2024, Peter Wall was appointed as Strategic Adviser to the Company. Due diligence on Peter has subsequently been satisfactorily completed and the Company welcomes him in his capacity as Non-Executive Chairman.

Peter will undertake the functions set out in the announcement of 15 November 2024, together with his role as Non-Executive Chairman.

The names of all companies and partnerships of which Peter Wall, aged 49, has been a director or partner at any time in the previous five years are set out below:

Current Directorships

Past Directorships (within the last 5 years)

JEAMP Hodl Co Inc.

Argo Blockchain Plc

Narrative Bridge Media

Argo Innovation Labs Inc.

PNP Studio Ventures Inc.

Cellular Goods Plc

Vernon Blockchain Inc.

Mortgage Chat Plc

Peter Wall currently holds no ordinary shares in the Company. He holds 30,000,000 share options in Tap Group, for which the details are outlined in the announcement of 15 November 2024.

There is no further information regarding Peter Wall that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 4.9 of the Aquis Growth Market Access Rulebook.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.


Enquiries:

Tap Global Group Plc
Arsen Torosian, Chief Executive Officer

via Vigo Consulting

Peterhouse Capital Limited (Aquis Growth Market Corporate Advisor)

+44 (0)20 7220 9795

Tennyson Securities (Broker)
Peter Krens
Alan Howard

+44 (0)20 7186 9030

Vigo Consulting (Investor Relations)

Ben Simons
Kendall Hill
Peter Jacob

+44 (0)20 7390 0230

tapglobal@vigoconsulting.com


About Tap Global Group Plc

Tap Global Group Plc ("Tap Group") bridges the gap between traditional finance and blockchain technology. It offers over 350,000 individual and business customers an innovative and fully integrated fiat payments and cryptocurrency settlement service including access to several major cryptocurrency exchanges. Through the Tap app, customers can trade up to 48 cryptocurrencies and store them directly in their customer wallet, while benefiting from proprietary AI middleware for real-time best-execution and pricing.

Tap Group's European business, Tap Global Limited, was the first cryptocurrency FinTech company to be approved by Mastercard in Europe. Through the Tap card, European users can convert their cryptocurrencies to fiat and spend at more than 37 million merchant locations worldwide.

Investor website: www.investor.tap.global

Tap Group's operating subsidiaries

Tap Global Limited serves the European customer base and is registered in Gibraltar and licensed and regulated by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission under the DLT with licence No. 25532.

Tap Americas LLC serves the US customer base and is a limited liability company organised under the laws of the state of Florida. Cryptocurrency services are provided by Zero Hash, a Chicago-based B2B2C crypto infrastructure platform.

Learn more: www.withtap.com

Follow us on social media:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tapglobal/

X (formerly Twitter): https://twitter.com/TapGlobalPlc


