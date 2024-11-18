Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 47/2024

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-11-18 08:00 CET -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.10.2024 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R Audited annual RIG 22.11.2024 report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.11.2024 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.01.2025 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.11.2024 - Longo Group LNGBOND1 Public offering TLN RIG 25.11.2024 VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.11.2024 - KALVEIPO Public offering TLN RIG 29.11.2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.11.2024 Trading holiday RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.11.2024 - Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs Interim report, 9 RIG 22.11.2024 LJM1R months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.11.2024 UAB Sostines bokštai HEROBFLOT26FA Coupon payment VLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.11.2024 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGB039026D securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.11.2024 LHV Group LHVB060034A Initial TLN listing/admissio n -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.11.2024 Linda Nektar LINDA Dividend ex-date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.11.2024 INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1L Extraordinary VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.11.2024 Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R Extraordinary RIG General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.11.2024 Akola Group AKO1L Interim report, 3 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.11.2024 Linda Nektar LINDA Dividend record TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.11.2024 Consilium Optimum FASTL120027FA Coupon payment VLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.11.2024 Akola Group AKO1L Investors event VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.11.2024 Grigeo Group GRG1L Interim report, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.11.2024 Siguldas ciltslietu un maksligas Interim report, 9 RIG apseklošanas stacija SCM1R months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.11.2024 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Coupon payment VLN LTGB008025A date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.11.2024 Citadele banka CBLBFLOT26A Coupon payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.11.2024 Šiauliu bankas SABB077034A Coupon payment VLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.11.2024 4finance FOUR112528FA Coupon payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.11.2024 Liven LVNB105028A Coupon payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.11.2024 Citadele banka CBLB055027A Coupon payment RIG date For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.