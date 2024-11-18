Anzeige
Montag, 18.11.2024
Solarbetriebene Krypto-Strategie lässt Aktie an einem Tag um 100% steigen
GlobeNewswire
18.11.2024 08:10 Uhr
Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 47/2024

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-11-18 08:00 CET --
PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER            EVENT       MARKET 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 04.10.2024 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R      Audited annual   RIG  
   22.11.2024                    report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 01.11.2024 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe   Government     VLN  
   31.01.2025                    securities        
                            auction         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 11.11.2024 - Longo Group LNGBOND1         Public offering  TLN RIG
   25.11.2024                              VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 13.11.2024 - KALVEIPO               Public offering  TLN RIG
   29.11.2024                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   18.11.2024                    Trading holiday  RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 18.11.2024 - Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs   Interim report, 9 RIG  
   22.11.2024  LJM1R                months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   18.11.2024 UAB Sostines bokštai HEROBFLOT26FA  Coupon payment   VLN  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   18.11.2024 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe   Government     VLN  
         LTGB039026D             securities        
                            auction         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   18.11.2024 LHV Group LHVB060034A        Initial      TLN  
                            listing/admissio     
                           n             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   19.11.2024 Linda Nektar LINDA          Dividend ex-date  TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   19.11.2024 INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1L    Extraordinary   VLN  
                            General Meeting     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   19.11.2024 Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R      Extraordinary   RIG  
                            General Meeting     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   20.11.2024 Akola Group AKO1L          Interim report, 3 VLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   20.11.2024 Linda Nektar LINDA          Dividend record  TLN  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   20.11.2024 Consilium Optimum FASTL120027FA   Coupon payment   VLN  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   21.11.2024 Akola Group AKO1L          Investors event  VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   21.11.2024 Grigeo Group GRG1L          Interim report, 9 VLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   21.11.2024 Siguldas ciltslietu un maksligas   Interim report, 9 RIG  
         apseklošanas stacija SCM1R      months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   21.11.2024 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe   Coupon payment   VLN  
         LTGB008025A             date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   22.11.2024 Citadele banka CBLBFLOT26A      Coupon payment   RIG  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   22.11.2024 Šiauliu bankas SABB077034A      Coupon payment   VLN  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   23.11.2024 4finance FOUR112528FA        Coupon payment   RIG  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   23.11.2024 Liven LVNB105028A          Coupon payment   TLN  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   24.11.2024 Citadele banka CBLB055027A      Coupon payment   RIG  
                            date           



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
